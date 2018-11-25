These Retailers Started Their Cyber Monday Deals Early

Amazon launches an entire deals week early.

While Cyber Monday is still a couple of days away, some retailers went ahead and launched their online deals early or they extended their Black Friday deals into the weekend.

According to a Curbed report, several stores chose to extend their Black Friday sales through the weekend and into Cyber Monday, which is the day when online shopping is often highest. People return to work after the Thanksgiving holiday, and they buy things online throughout the workday.

For instance, IKEA already has a code for $25 off $100 purchase, good through November 26. There are additional discounts for IKEA Family Members throughout the weekend and into Monday.

Also mattress company Bear offers $125 off any purchase of $500 and over, and $225 off any purchase of $1,200 and above. Plus, when you buy a mattress, it comes with two free Cloud Pillows. The deal ends on November 27. Another brand that sells mattresses, Purple, has $100 off the original Purple. An added bonus is the Purple blanket for free, and the bargains end on November 26.

At-home teeth straightening company Candid has 75 percent off of its $95 starter kit with the code GOBBLE75. The site offers an all-inclusive treatment for $1,995, and people report having success with this method of evening out their smiles.

As for Walmart, the big box retailer extended its Black Friday sale through Sunday, and the Cyber Monday specials start at 12:01 a.m. on November 26. There are still plenty of great deals on smart home items, laptops, toys, and TVs. Walmart competitor Target also kept its Black Friday sales through today.

Online behemoth Amazon also kicked off its Cyber Monday Deals Week with an entire week full of fantastic deals. Select fashion items are 30 percent off. The Blink XT home security camera costs just $78.99. Then Amazon devices start at the low price of $19.99 for the Echo Dot — a discount of 50 percent off. Plus, they have several unlocked Prime exclusive phones with great discounts.

Not to be outdone, Best Buy extended its Black Friday deals like Walmart, and there are still plenty to be had. Their site says the sales run through the end of today, and it includes plenty of drool-worthy Samsung smart TVs. Plus, they also added 50 items for 50 percent off, and many of the deals include toys for the children on your holiday shopping list. Plus, there are small appliances and plenty of tech gadgets available for a few more hours at a significant discount.

Keep an eye out because retailers will likely launch more deals tomorrow ahead of Cyber Monday or they may even release those sales early.