WWE Announces Which ‘Starrcade’ Matches Will Air On WWE Network

The WWE announced that two matches, a concert, and a Miz TV segment will air on the broadcast.

The Inquisitr recently reported that WWE was set to air its Starrcade house show as a WWE Network special, but at that time, all that was known was that an edited one-hour version of the show would air.

Fans weren’t sure if WWE was going to leave it open to a surprise or if the televised matches would be revealed, but the company has posted which matches and segments will make the cut on its website.

WWE has announced that it will show the steel cage match between former WWE Champion AJ Styles and Samoa Joe. This was originally scheduled to be for the championship, but since Daniel Bryan dethroned Styles a couple weeks ago, it’ll just a regular grudge match.

The second fight that’s scheduled to appear on the show is a massive women’s match. The match will feature a total of eight Raw performers. Fans will see the babyface team of Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ember Moon, and Dana Brooke take on the heel squad of Nia Jax, Tamina, Alicia Fox, and Mickie James.

Also scheduled is an Elias concert featuring “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair. The WWE didn’t reveal too much information about the performance.

“The WWE Universe will ‘walk with Elias’ as well as with Ric Flair, the WWE Hall of Famer who helped make Starrcade into one of the most anticipated events in sports-entertainment,” they said. Elias turned babyface recently, so we should see lots of pandering to the crowd and Elias being friendly with Flair.

The company also announced a new Miz TV segment. This one will feature two top stars in Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Mysterio. Miz has been flipping back and forth between babyface and heel lately, so it’ll be interesting to see how he hosts this segment. Presumably, the idea here is to get a feud between Nakamura and Mysterio going for the former’s United States Championship.

The event takes place on Saturday, November 24, at 7:30 p.m. local time in Cincinnati, Ohio. The special is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. ET on the WWE Network.

Here’s a look at the card including the matches that won’t make the broadcast; televised matches are in bold:

Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose in a Street Fight for the Intercontinental championship

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage match

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ember Moon, and Dana Brooke vs. Nia Jax, Tamina, Alicia Fox, and Mickie James

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rey Mysterio for the U.S. title

The Bar vs. The New Day for the Smackdown Tag Team championship

Special Concert – Elias with Ric Flair

Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

Miz TV Segment with Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Mysterio

According to The Wrestling Observer, the scheduled match between Miz and Rusev has been removed from the card because of the Miz TV taping. However, the Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rey Mysterio match is still scheduled to take place, in spite of both performers appearing in the Miz TV segment.