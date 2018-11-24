Joy-Anna Duggar Travels To Texas For Thanksgiving, Responds To Yet Another Pregnancy Comment

Joy-Anna Duggar enjoys quality time with her in-laws.

Joy-Anna Duggar just spent the Thanksgiving holiday in Texas. She and her husband, Austin Forsyth, took their baby boy Gideon on a trip to visit some family out west. A few photos were posted on the couple’s Instagram account indicating the fun time they had on their excursion.

While Joy-Anna’s sister, Jinger Vuolo, lives in Texas, it looks like a few extended members of Austin’s family resides there as well. According to a site called The Duggar Family Blog, the Forsyths celebrated the holiday Texas-style with his side of the family. The Duggar daughter is seen standing with Austin as he is holding Gideon in what looks to be in front of the San Antonio River Walk.

Gideon is getting bigger and cuter by the minute. While Joy-Anna doesn’t post as often as sisters Jill, Jessa, and Jinger do, it’s always a treat for Duggar fans to be able to see how much he has grown. While his mom is wearing boots and a sweater, Gideon is seen bare-footed and wearing baby blue jeans.

Of course, there just has to be at least one comment in the timeline from fans insisting that one of the Duggar girls is expecting another baby. This time it’s Joy-Anna’s turn once again. Someone toted, “I think Joy is pregnant.” That comment didn’t go unnoticed by other fans, and by Joy herself.

She clapped back simply saying, “I’m not!”

Another person responded by asking, “Why? Because she hasn’t bounced back to previous weight? Is there even a timeline for that?”

Most had the complete opposite reaction to the photo telling the Counting On star how good she is looking these days. At least everyone won’t have to wonder if she really is pregnant or not. The speculations can get way out of hand, but the Duggar girls read the comments and seem to respond quickly now.

Gideon just turned 9-months-old on Friday, so it may be a little early yet for Joy-Anna Duggar to have another one. She had a few complications with his birth, which sent her to the hospital after trying for a home birth. But that certainly doesn’t mean that it won’t happen in the next few months.

Since the Forsyths were so close to Jinger and Jeremy in Laredo, they may have paid a visit with them as well. It’s really only about a couple of hours drive. It is likely that the two families got together during their Texan trip.

There is no word yet on exactly when another season of Counting On will air on TLC. But in the meantime, the Duggar family are all keeping fans up to date on their lives until then.