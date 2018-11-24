WWE News: Former WWE Superstar Threatens John Cena And Calls Him Out

Former superstar Alex Riley believes that John Cena had a hand in derailing his career, and he's not done with him.

There have been a lot of rumors and plenty of stories going around about how John Cena has helped or hindered the wrestling careers of many superstars in WWE. It’s really hard to know what is true in the world of professional wrestling, but that hasn’t stopped some from holding onto grudges or feuds. That is the case right now, as Alex Riley is not only calling out John Cena on social media, but he’s also threatening him.

For a while, Alex Riley appeared to be the next up-and-coming superstar in NXT and WWE. He was involved in some pretty big storylines on the main roster and eventually ended up back in NXT before being released in May of 2016.

On an episode of The Ross Report from last year, Riley told Jim Ross that there was an incident with John Cena which changed his entire wrestling career. He actually referred to Cena as “The Face That Runs The Place,” though he wouldn’t divulge all the details.

“Let me put it this way…here was an incident and it certainly changed the path of my career. I don’t want to discuss it right now, but I will one day for sure. I will one day. It was a tough situation at times, I guess we can leave it at that…and, honestly, JR, I struggle with the morality of even talking about it. I’m not into blowing up anybody else at this point, but I promise you this, I will address it one day for sure. You don’t want to know. It was a tough situation.”

That episode of Jim Ross’ podcast was from January of 2017, and it appears as if Riley still isn’t over the whole thing. Wrestling Inc. noticed a couple of Instagram posts from Alex Riley which have him legitimately calling out Cena.

Riley makes comments in a few of his posts, captioned, “See me coming” or, “See me,” which is in reference to John Cena’s “You can’t see me” catchphrase. However, it’s the most recent post of Riley’s that has many realizing he isn’t just poking the bear, but actually calling out and threatening the former WWE Champion.

During his time on WWE’s main roster, Riley was on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown. He had run-ins with top name stars such as The Miz, Randy Orton, Christian, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and of course, Cena. Riley even competed in a Money in the Bank ladder match and a WWE Championship tournament, but he didn’t end up winning.

For now, the story behind the “incident” with John Cena remains a secret. One day, Riley may actually reveal the tale, and it wouldn’t be entirely out of left field if WWE brought him back and made it into a storyline. For now, he’s resorting to threatening Cena on social media and seeing if the legend will actually answer his call out.