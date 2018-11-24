Now Streaming On Shudder: ‘Dinners Of Death’ With Joe Bob Briggs

Joe Bob Briggs’s Thanksgiving horror movie marathon ‘Dinners Of Death’ is now available to stream on Shudder, plus a lot of other new content.

Horror streaming platform Shudder served fans filling portions of horror movies for Thanksgiving this past Thursday. B-movie aficionado Joe Bob Briggs returned to the AMC-owned Shudder network to host Dinners Of Death, a marathon of four different horror films played back-to-back. Each film was introduced by Briggs and intercut with his unique brand of commentary.

Last time Joe Bob Briggs hosted a horror movie marathon on Shudder, the response from fans was so overwhelming it actually crashed their servers, leaving many unable to view the live airing. Shudder did get the necessary repairs made and put the entire marathon up to stream by the next day. Comic Book recently provided a list of reasons for why everyone should tune-in to the marathon, but for those who couldn’t, Shudder has you covered.

According to the network’s official Twitter account, Dinners Of Death is already streaming on demand.

The four movies shown during the marathon included the 1974 Tobe Hooper film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Wes Craven’s 1977 horror film The Hills Have Eyes, the surreal Japanese Yakuza thriller Dead Or Alive, directed by horror master Takashi Miike (Audition, Visitor Q), and the 1980’s slasher film Blood Rage closed out the evening as the only Thanksgiving-themed horror movie shown.

If you missed it, or just want to relive it – DINNERS OF DEATH with @therealjoebob is streaming now: https://t.co/1Usf7X0YRr — Shudder (@shudder) November 23, 2018

Some of the highlights of the marathon included an interview with the star of The Hills Have Eyes, Michael Berryman, a phone call from Sleepaway Camp star Felissa Rose, and Joe Bob Briggs delivering an emotional speech about Tobe Hooper’s contribution to the horror genre—a contribution Briggs feels has gone relatively unnoticed.

Earlier in the Summer Of 2018 Joe Bob Briggs hosted The Last Drive-In on Shudder, and next month he will be hosting a Christmas special entitled A Very Joe Bob Christmas. In a recent interview with Mick Garris, Briggs also mentioned that in 2019 Shudder will begin airing a weekly double-feature hosted by Joe Bob.

Also slated for 2019 is the debut of Shudder’s upcoming series Creepshow, based off the 1982 film of the same name.

Recently they debuted their new original series Deadwax, which is receiving generally positive reviews. On November 29 the Shudder exclusive streaming title Mandy will be available for viewers. Mandy stars Nicholas Cage and has garnered major praise from film critics. Currently it sits at a 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes based on 195 critic reviews.

While details are scant on what exactly viewers can expect in December from A Very Joe Bob Christmas, Briggs did reveal that it will consist of four horror movies from the same franchise.