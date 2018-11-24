‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Victor Lures Summer Away From Genoa City!

The shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly preview video shows that as November wraps up things heat up in Genoa City as residents set boundaries and cross them.

First of all, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) hit a relationship roadblock when Kyle seems to want to take their relationship to the next level. Lola sets a hard limit when it comes to becoming more intimate with her new boyfriend. The thing is, Kyle might not be able to handle such a situation given the types of women he’s dated in the past. Plus, Summer (Hunter King) recently indicated that she wants Kyle back and will stop at nothing to get him.

However, it looks like Victor (Eric Braeden) plans to lure Summer away from Genoa City with the offer of a job that’s too good to pass up. However, Nick (Joshua Morrow) isn’t thrilled to see another of his children move far away to work for Newman Enterprises. Victor already got Noah (Robert Adamson) to move to Mumbai, and that didn’t sit well with Nick. Now, Noah works for Dark Horse, but he still hasn’t returned to Genoa City to live full time.

Of course, Summer appears to have different plans altogether. She even accepts Victor’s generous job offer even though her dad is so set against it. Just when her parents Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Nick get back together, she decides to split. Of course, there’s still the possibility that something will change and keep Summer in Genoa City.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) spirals further out of control. He skipped out on Thanksgiving with his family due to his grief over losing Hilary and his part in sending Lily (Christel Khalil) to prison over her involvement in the accident that took the life of his unborn child and wife.

Now, though, it looks like things get serious this week for Devon. Cane (Daniel Goddard) finds a baggie of assorted pills, and he confronts his brother in law about them. Given Devon’s recent attitude, it doesn’t seem like the confrontation will go well.

Next week on #YR, Nikki connects with Victor, Ana Hamilton comes to Genoa City, Sharon finds out about Phyllis’ new living arrangement, and Victoria confronts Tessa! pic.twitter.com/6kOcIXBEP4 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 24, 2018

However, Devon’s little sister, Ana Hamilton (Loren Lott), returns to Genoa City this week, too, which may end up finally causing him to see the light and reset himself after experiencing the terrible loss earlier this year. Will Ana be able to help her brother before it’s too late?

