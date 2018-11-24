Miley Cyrus Celebrates 26th Birthday With Family One Week After Losing Home To Wildfire

Miley Cyrus is counting her blessings this holiday season, depsite having lost her Malibu home to the California wildfires.

Miley Cyrus celebrated her 26th birthday on Friday while surrounded by family and friends. According to People, she was joined by her parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, as well as siblings Noah and Trace. Her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, shared a loving post to Instagram showing Cyrus surrounded by colorful balloons.

“Happy birthday to my sweet girl,” the 28-year-old Hunger Games star wrote of Cyrus. “You’re more precious than ever. So thankful to have you in my life.”

It’s only been a week since Hemsworth and Cyrus lost their Malibu mansion to the California wildfires. Their home was consumed by the Woolsey Fire, which destroyed property in both Los Angeles and Ventura County. The couple was able to evacuate and reach safety prior to the flames reaching their area. When Hemsworth later returned to see what was left of their home, he found four cement letters, spelling out the word ‘love’. This was all that was left in the rubble. The pair is now choosing to focus on love and all the blessings they have left in their lives, despite losing their home and possessions. Hemsworth posted to Instagram to thank the many men and women who have put their lives on the line to fight these horrific fires.

“Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It’s going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all,” he wrote.

Despite all they’ve lost themselves, Cyrus and Hemsworth recognize that hundreds of California residents have lost everything, even loved ones. Instead of dwelling on the destruction, they are looking to the future and showing their gratitude for all they have left. Billy Ray Cyrus also shared an Instagram post in honor of Miley’s 26th birthday. The image showed a simple family gathering, complete with birthday cake and drinks. Billy Ray expressed his gratitude to have all of his family present to celebrate Miley’s birthday, in wake of so much pain and tragedy.

“Thankful for this moment, my thoughts and prayers with so many hearts that need mended. Peace and love to all,” he wrote.

Although Miley has been relatively quiet on social media, she did take the chance to share images of her home before and after it was destroyed. She encouraged fans to donate to The Malibu Foundation, a charity organization she began in collaboration with Hemsworth and other celebrities. The goal of the foundation is to offer relief to all those affected by the California wildfires, as well as those in need of financial assistance following tragedies such as the Thousand Oaks shooting.