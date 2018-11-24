Watch Juventus vs. SPAL Serie A Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Cristiano Ronaldo Teams With Mario Mandzukic

Juventus are expected to widen their lead atop Serie A when they face struggling SPAL with Cristiano Ronaldo up front aiming at his ninth goal in 13 league games.

Cristiano Ronaldo, after again opting for a holiday rather than taking part in international play over the break with his Portugal side, returns to action for Italian Serie A leaders Juventus two weeks after tallying his eight league goal in Italy to lift The Old Lady over challengers AC Milan, per Sky Sports. If there was any concern that the five-time Ballon D’Or winner might show some rust, it probably won’t matter in Saturday’s match against struggling SPAL, a game that will live stream from Turin.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A clash pitting table-topping Juventus against a team in SPAL hat simply hopes to survive, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Time at the 41,500-seat Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Saturday, November 24. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 5 p.m Greenwich Mean Time Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at noon Eastern Standard Time on Saturday, or 9 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 10:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Saturday.

Juve Manager Massimiliano Allegri, who actually managed SPAL himself in the 2004/2005 season, plans to pair Ronaldo up front with his frequent strike partner Croatia international star Mario Mandzukic, who has recorded five Serie A goals this season, per TransferMarkt.com.

With Juventus heading into Round 13 unbeaten, and with only a single draw in league competition, per Sky, Allegri seems a good bet — even with two-thirds of the schedule remaining to be played — to nail down the fourth Scudetto of his tenure, and eighth in a row for Juventus.

To watch a free live stream of the Juventus vs. SPAL showdown, fans can tune into the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network offered by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, fans can watch the Bianconeri vs. Biancazzurri clash at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will be carried by Eleven Sports via Facebook. In Italy, the game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform, while in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Turin Saturday proceedings.

Throughout Africa, Super Sport will live stream the game, while in the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — Juve-SPAL will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that are set to broadcast a live stream of Juventus vs. SPAL, make sure to consult LiveSoccerTV.com.