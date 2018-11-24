Kaia Gerber Looks Pretty In White On Instagram

Kaia Gerber is the spitting image of her gorgeous mom, Cindy Crawford, and their resemblance seems to become even more pronounced as she gets older. Kaia is only 17-years-old, but she’s already walked the runway for some of the biggest names in fashion. And in a couple of new photos on Instagram, Gerber showed off her chic side while wearing a couple of white ensembles.

The first outfit included what looks like separates, consisting of a top, belt, and a miniskirt. The model looked straight at the camera, as she touched her hair with her left hand. The second photo shows Kaia sitting down, as she propped her left leg forward and again placed her left hand on her head. This time, she sported a white top with black accents throughout.

The post was tagged with user Off White, a trendy streetwear brand. Their manufacturing is done in Milan, and they offer not just men and women’s collections, but also modern furniture.

Gerber has since shared a casual selfie, which garnered tons of likes from fans. The photo shows her sitting down while sporting some oversized sunglasses. The glasses had an orange tint, while Kaia wore some pink lipstick and a black shirt.

And as mature as Kaia might seem in her modeling photos, she’s still just a teenager. Her priorities are also down-to-earth, which she described to Destinations of the World News.

“I go to school every day, and that does come first. I use my free time for work, but because I love it so much, it doesn’t feel like work and I still have fun with it. I don’t really have days where I can sit and do nothing!”

Plus, the young model talked about her relationship with makeup. It sounds like Cindy had her hand in shaping Kaia’s understanding of how to use cosmetics; it’s led to her daughter having a very modest approach.

“My mom is very much about ‘less is more.’ She showed me how to use makeup to enhance your beauty, but not to change your face, which I think is important. Also, she never really had rules about makeup when I was younger. She let me wear as much makeup as I wanted, which I think was good, because she let me make a lot of mistakes. And now that I’m older, unless I’m working, I won’t wear makeup.”

And that statement still seems to be true, as Kaia was recently spotted makeup-free at the airport, according to the Daily Mail.

For now, fans can look forward to staying up to date with Kaia’s comings and goings on her Instagram, as she’s fairly active on social media.