‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Finds Another New Love Interest

Days of Our Lives spoilers for upcoming storylines reveal that there will be some big conflict in Salem, and Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will be a huge part of it.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Days of Our Lives fans will see Brady Black become involved in the custody battle for Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) daughter, Holly Jonas.

The report reveals that many people believe that they should be the one to raise little Holly after her mother, Nicole, tragically perished in a warehouse fire in Tennessee.

The love of Nicole’s life, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), believes that Holly should be with him. After all, Days of Our Lives fans did see Nicole specifically ask Eric to take care of her little girl.

However, Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) thinks that it is only right that she raise the little girl. Maggie is the mother of Holly’s late father, Daniel Jonas, and as her grandmother, she thinks that she should have custody of the toddler.

Meanwhile, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) also believes that Holly should be in her care. As many fans will remember, Chloe is the person who carried Holly and gave birth to the little girl when she acted as a surrogate for Nicole and Daniel. However, after a falling out, she tried to get custody of the baby and keep her as her own. Everything eventually blew over, but now that Nicole is gone, Chloe believes she should be Holly’s guardian.

Days of Our Lives viewers will also see Maggie’s daughter and Daniel’s sister, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), stick her opinion into the mix, as she will side with Eric and believe that Holly should stay in his care.

In the latest #DAYS, Sarah invites Eric to Thanksgiving, and the two bond over Holly.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/EEeNtvekHb — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 23, 2018

Meanwhile, Brady will side with Chloe and try to help her gain custody of the little girl. Brady and Chloe working together will reignite sparks between them, as many fans will remember that the couple used to be married, but that Brady’s substance abuse issues took a toll on their relationship and caused them to divorce.

However, Brady and Chloe have remained very close friends over the years, and now that Chloe’s boyfriend, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), has left Salem, and Brady’s relationship with Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) has ended, it looks like Brady and Chloe will begin to have romantic feelings toward one another yet again.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.