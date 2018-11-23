Tim Allen Drops Big Hints About ‘Toy Story 4’ And Why He Couldn’t Get Through The Movie

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Tim Allen divulges Keanu Reeves has a role in 'Toy Story 4.'

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tim Allen drops hints about the upcoming and highly-anticipated Toy Story 4. Allen, 65, who voices the character Buzz Lightyear, sat down with Fallon on Thursday night to discuss Toy Story 4 and his friendship with Tom Hanks, who voices Woody.

Ever since Toy Story swept the movie world in 1995, children and adults alike have been fans of the animated toy world. With each sequel making as much of an impact as the previous one, many are anxiously awaiting the debut of the fourth installment of Woody and Buzz Lightyear’s adventures.

With the teaser trailer hitting the air last week on YouTube – a trailer that has already tallied more than 3.7 million views on the official channel – Allen talked about how difficult it was to get through reading the movie.

“I read it and I had to turn around from looking at it in the studio, it was so emotional,” he told Fallon.

When Fallon questioned why it was so emotional, Allen went on to say he couldn’t even get through the last scene. He equated it to a “Scarlett, I don’t give a damn moment.” He gave props to Hanks, and called the writers and creators “geniuses.” Allen described the “wonderful plot” as “deep and moving.”

Though he couldn’t give too much away, Allen revealed Keanu Reeves voices a new character, and many of the original toy characters will be returning. Stating Reeves “has got a great part,” Allen expressed his respect for the actor. Other new and different toys will be making an appearance. Allen assured, “they really will surprise you.”

Throughout the interview, Allen took playful jabs at his co-star Hanks. The two have become good friends since working on the Toy Story movies. Allen even joked about going out to “old lady luncheons,” quipping Hanks gets all the attention.

Inferiorz Presents / Shutterstock

Toy Story 4 is scheduled to air in the summer of 2019. Toy Story began with a little boy named Andy who loved his toys, especially a cowboy doll named Woody. When Andy wasn’t around, the toys came to life. The movie followed Woody and the other toys on adventures, but then Woody’s world was turned upside down when Andy got a new toy for his birthday – a Buzz Lightyear. After trials and tribulations, Woody and Buzz Lightyear became good friends.

Toy Story 2 continued the toy saga when Woody was abducted by a toy collector. In the toys’ attempt to save Woody, more characters were introduced, including Jessie and Stinky Pete. Toy Story 3 was an emotional roller coaster as Andy headed off to college, leaving his toys behind. The third sequel ended with the toys finding a new little girl to play with them.