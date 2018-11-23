You Need To See Hillary Duff’s Touching New Instagram Photo Of Her Two Kids

Younger star Hillary Duff shared a touching new photo of her older son holding her younger daughter to her Instagram for Thanksgiving and it’s giving fans all the feels.

Duff posted a sweet photo of her older son Luca, whom she shares with hockey player ex-husband Mike Cornie, holding her newborn baby with singer Matthew Koma, Banks Violet.

The former child star captioned the photo, “4 weeks since our special gift arrived! These two are my greatest joy.”

Duff and Koma welcomed their first child together on Oct. 25, of this year.

“Banks Violet Bair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic,” Hilary wrote along with a portrait of herself holding her baby girl with Koma.

Koma also noted, “Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the who makes it all possible. Cloud ten.”

People Magazine revealed that Duff dropped a major hint about her daughter’s unusual name early on in her pregnancy.

The actress explained to the news outlet that she had already taken to calling the child “Baby B,” knowing full well she had decided on the baby’s moniker early on.

“It was the very first thing [we decided on],” said the 30-year-old star. “We’ve known her name for a really long time. Her name starts with a B, and I keep calling her baby B, which is awesome because people are like, ‘Oh, no, it’s just because of his last name.'”

Koma’s birth name is Matthew Bair.

“We actually agreed,” Duff said to People. “We had one name picked out and then we swapped a week later and we haven’t discussed it since.”

“It’s unique but it’s not too weird,” she continues. “The name that we first thought we were gonna use is going to be her middle name, so we’re like, ‘Let’s not stress over this anymore.’ ”

Entertainment Tonight reported that after Banks’ birth the actress opened up about her “delightful” placenta that she had in smoothie form after giving birth.

During an interview with the Dr. Berlin Informed Pregnancy podcast Duff shared that it was the “most delightful smoothie I’ve ever had.”

“I haven’t had a smoothie that delightful since I was, like, 10 years old. It was calorie-filled with juice and fruit and everything delicious,” she explained. “It was good. I was a little wigged out at first, to be honest.”

Duff stars in TV Land’s Younger.