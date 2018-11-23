The Queen Will Never Give Up The Throne Claims Royal Family Insider

Abdication is a dirty word in the royal household.

Time ticks on and things change but one constant is the Queen of England who has been on her throne for what seems like pretty much forever, and according to one royal insider, she’s not going to abdicate in favor of her son Prince Charles anytime soon.

The Daily Mail reports that award-winning documentary maker Nick Bullen, who has spent years working alongside and observing the royal family, has said abdication is pretty much a no-go as far as Queen Elizabeth is concerned.

And it’s not simply because the monarch believes in doing her duty and serving her country to the bitter end. It goes a little bit deeper than that.

Firstly, the Queen is no idiot. For an old-timer, she is said to have her velvet-clad finger firmly on the pulse and is all too aware of how the British royal family is currently riding a wave of popularity thanks to the kudos the likes of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle bring to the table.

Nick explained, “I think the Queen sees what those boys and their wives bring, I also wonder whether she even looks forward towards the great grandchildren.

“Princess Charlotte, already at the age of three, knows how to work a crowd. Maybe now through her grandchildren, she can see a way of just staying on the crest of that wave.”

Secondly, and this is the big one. Although Prince Charles is more than ready to become king, according to Nick, abdication is a really dirty word at the palace.

The queen’s father George VI ascended the throne after his brother King Edward VIII abdicated in order to marry his American mistress Wallis Simpson.

Edward’s relationship with Wallis was a national scandal at the time because the Church of England couldn’t condone a leading British royal marrying a divorcee with two living husbands.

Edward and Wallis went to live in exile in France and George VI reigned in his place for 16 years. He died in 1952 at age 56 and many believe becoming king is what killed Queen Elizabeth’s father. Hence the negative associations tied up with the act of abdication.

Nick Bullen explained, “Her mother lived to 101. The Queen is there for the long run…she could live for at least another 10 years.

“She’s seen it all, she’s done it all, she is the ultimate working mother and working woman, and I don’t think she’s going anywhere, anytime soon. “The ‘a word’ is a really dirty word at the palace. Many people say becoming the King is what ultimately killed her father.”

Apparently, the monarch has told her inner circle that if she is still head of state at the age of 95, she will initiate the Regency Act which is a piece of legislation which will grant Prince Charles full power to reign, even if she is still alive.