This Is What Really Happened When Princess Diana Found Out About Prince Charles’ Affair With Camilla

In a new report published by Express, there was more to the heated confrontation between the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ mistress Camilla Parker Bowles then was initially revealed in Andrew Morton’s controversial biography, Diana: Her True Story, which was first published in 1992.

One of the major factors that contributed to the breakdown of the Royals’ 15-year marriage was Prince Charles’ lingering feelings for Bowles, whom he allegedly referred to as “the one that got away.”

The two remained friends throughout Charles’ courtship and eventual marriage to Princess Diana in 1981 and the strong bond between them was always a threat to any happiness that Princess Diana allegedly might have felt with the man whom she was to someday reign over England with as his queen.

In the Express report, Diana said Camilla was the “third person in their marriage.”

Andrew Morton famously told of Diana confronting Parker Bowles during a 40th birthday party for Camilla’s sister in the book Diana: Her True Story. The Princess of Wales made a calculated effort to confront her husband’s mistress in a place where they could speak but not create a scene for onlookers.

Express reported that in a tell-all book The Duchess of Cornwall: Camilla’s Story and Secrets, author Jessica Jayne explained that Parker Bowles attempted to forge a friendship with her adversary during Princess Diana’s courtship and later, engagement to Prince Charles.

Princess Diana would later reveal in the Morton book, a project she directly had a hand in, that the princess directly confronted Parker Bowles at the party.

Express Newspapers / Archive Photos/Getty Images

Express reported that Charles and Camilla had gone downstairs to have a private conversation with another male friend and that Diana went to look for them, asking the men to leave so she could speak to Parker Bowles privately.

The Princess allegedly apologized for “being in the way” of her husband and his mistress’ relationship and told Parker Bowles “not to treat her like an idiot.”

Princess Diana allegedly told Parker Bowles, as per the Jessica Jayne book, “I know what’s going on between you and Charles and I just want you to know that.”

Camilla’s response was: “You’ve got everything you ever wanted. You’ve got all the men in the world fall in love with you and you’ve got two beautiful children, what more do you want?”

“I want my husband”, the Princess replied.

“The voice inside me had said, ‘just go for it,'” she later said to Morton for his book, which would rip the lid off many of the secrets within the royal family.

The Jessica Jayne book also alleges that Prince Charles argued with his wife for treated Parker Bowles in such a manner and reportedly later, called his mistress to apologize for his wife’s behavior.

At the time, Camilla was married to Andrew Parker Bowles. The couple wed in 1973 and they share two children. The couple formally divorced in 1995.

Princess Diana died in a tragic car accident in Paris in August of 1997.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles would later wed in April of 2005.