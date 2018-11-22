Trailer Released For Disney’s Live-Action Remake Of ‘The Lion King’ And It Will Give You Chills

It's the trailer that so many have been anxious to see, and it was definitely worth the wait.

Disney loves to drop news, info, and more when they have one of the biggest audiences imaginable and NFL games on Thanksgiving Day is that time. A couple of weeks ago, it was the trailer for the live-action version of Aladdin, and tonight, it was the teaser trailer for another live-action remake. This one may be one of the most anticipated of all time, though, as the “circle of life” has truly come to life for The Lion King.

As millions were sitting down to have their Thanksgiving dinner, Disney wanted to give the world a look at director Jon Favreau’s live-action The Lion King. Of course, it will be a mixture of live-action and CGI, but once you see the trailer, you have to admit that it’s hard to believe it isn’t all real.

The first-ever footage was revealed to those in attendance for the live-action movie panel at the D23 Expo in the summer of 2017. Thousands of Disney fans caught the first-ever glimpse of this film and could not figure out a way to possibly describe the amazing things they witnessed in front of their eyes.

Now, they no longer have to try and explain the excellence as the king has returned and the teaser trailer for the live-action remake of The Lion King is here. It is time.

As revealed by Coming Soon, the film will have a stellar cast and it’s hard to imagine that it is still more than half a year away. It may be hard to believe that a cast of this quality and talent will be in a film where none of them will have their faces seen one time, but who wouldn’t want to be a voice in The Lion King?

Here is who will voice the amazing characters of the Disney animated classic come to life:

Donald Glover – Simba

Beyonce Knowles Carter – Nala

Seth Rogen – Pumbaa

Billy Eichner – Timon

Eric Andre – Azizi

Florence Kasumba – Shenzi

John Oliver – Zazu

Alfre Woodard – Sarabi

James Earl Jones – Mufasa

Chiwetol Ejiofor – Scar

John Kani – Rafiki

Keegan-Michael Key – Kamari

JD McCrary – Young Simba

Shahadi Wright Joseph – Young Nala

Along with the teaser trailer, the very first poster for Disney’s sure-to-be next hit was also revealed and it is so incredibly moving.

Disney

Here is the official synopsis for The Lion King:

“From Disney Live Action, director Jon Favreau’s all-new ‘The Lion King’ journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.”

A lot of people may be against Disney remaking their animated classics into live-action films, but it’s hard to deny the success they’ve had with them. Cinderella and The Jungle Book have done ridiculous well at the box office and it is expected that Aladdin and other future releases will do the same. The release of the teaser trailer for The Lion King is already giving proof that Disney is going to hit it out of the park again with what will be yet another classic.

The Lion King hits theaters on July 19, 2019.