Photographer Says The Official Story Of Princess Diana’s Death Not ‘Necessarily The Truth’

Photographer Darryn Lyons still has “huge questions” about the night that Princess Diana died. In a recent interview, Lyons said that the official story of how the People’s Princess died “isn’t necessarily the truth,” the Daily Mail reports.

“Some very strange things happened that night and I was a part of many of the strange things that happened that night,” he said.

Lyons is the former head of the Big Pictures photo agency, which used paparazzi photos of Diana in the past. He says he saw “some very funny things” after the princess died.

But Lyons has “no proof that the Princess of Wales was murdered,” he was clear to say.

“I don’t think we’ll ever get to the bottom of the truth of the story. I don’t even think her sons know,” he said, referring to Princes William and Harry.

When Diana died, it was the “most traumatic” event of his life, Lyons wrote in his own column in The Geelong Advertiser.

“I feel lucky I wasn’t killed in all the cloak-and-dagger stuff that was going on at the time,” he wrote of Diana’s 1997 death. He says that all “hell broke loose” after the traffic accident that killed Diana. Photographers were arrested, offices were raided, papers were seized. It was bedlam.

Darryn was accused of selling photos of Diana through Big Pictures. He says his office was raided and his phone lines tapped.

Diana, her boyfriend Dodi Fayed, and her driver and security guard, Henri Paul, all perished on the night of August 31, 1997.

Princess Diana with Princes William and Harry. pic.twitter.com/eAXfXFFaAR — History Lovers Club (@historylvrsclub) November 21, 2018

An inquest into the death launched in 2004 did not end until 2008. Through the inquest, it was determined that Diana died unlawfully. The crash was blamed on negligent driving by Henri Paul, which was brought on by the paparazzi.

One of Darryn’s photographers took pictures of Diana dead in the car. Darryn says he still owns these photos and will never sell them. He told Express that he will never publish them either.

The world probably isn’t ready to see them, anyway.

Princess Diana’s funeral was held on September 6, 1997. She was 36-years-old. The funeral was watched by millions around the world, and attended by fashion celebrities such as Donatella Versace and Anna Wintour. Hillary Clinton, Elton John, Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks, and a number of celebrities and world leaders were also present.

“She was the first pop star princess, and there won’t ever be anyone who comes anywhere near her,” Darryn said of Diana.