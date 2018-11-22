Tekashi 6ix9ine Transferred To Federal Prison Used To House Witnesses Taking Plea Deals

Tekashi 6ix9ine could be angling for a deal on his federal charges, a new report indicates.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that the rapper has been transferred to a federal facility normally used to house witnesses who are cooperating with federal authorities on plea deals. The rapper — whose real name is Daniel Hernandez — has been behind bars since being picked up on a slew of federal charges this weekend. The change means that the rapper will be segregated from other prisoners — and from the two largest gangs in the new facility.

“Sources connected to the new detention center tell TMZ… federal authorities facilitated the transfer Wednesday night,” the report noted. “Our sources say 69 specifically asked to be in a unit away from the Crips and the Bloods.”

Prosecutors claim that Tekashi belongs to a faction of the Nine Trey Bloods gang that calls itself “The Enterprise.” The fact that he asked to be segregated both from the rival gang, and from his own affiliation, could show that he fears retribution for potentially cooperating with prosecutors. There is not yet any firm indication that this is the case.

The rapper’s attorney did not respond to a request from TMZ for information about whether he is cooperating with federal authorities on his racketeering charges, but instead said that the transfer was for safety reasons.

The rapper was arrested this weekend on several federal charges related to his alleged affiliation with a violent street gang. The charges claim that the rapper participated in a pair of shootings and an armed robbery in New York City, with video showing him standing by while it took place.

But Tekashi 6ix9ine’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, said that the rapper was not actually connected to the gang — and that it was simply marketing for his music.

“An entertainer who portrays a ‘gangster image’ to promote his music does not make him a member of an enterprise,” Lazzaro told Rolling Stone.

He added that the rapper also took steps to distance himself from the gang, including firing employees and publicly denouncing the gang in a radio appearance. Lazzaro noted that members of the gang had threatened Tekashi 6ix9ine’s life, which was what prompted the investigation to move forward so quickly this weekend.

Tekashi69's manager is also behind bars, having been indicted along with Tekashi and four associates as members of the 9 Trey Gangsta Bloods https://t.co/PuEV91FYNQ — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 22, 2018

There are hints of other conflicts between Tekashi 6ix9ine and his management team, with a Daily Beast report, via Twitter, claiming that his now-former manager had taken in $2.5 million for a recent tour — but only gave the rapper $300,000. That manager is now in jail on federal charges as well.