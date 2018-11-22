Black Friday Bargains At Target, Walmart And Best Buy That You Should Steer Clear Of

And how to get a better deal.

Black Friday madness is nearly upon us, but before you bust out your wallet at the big retailers, you might want to rethink a few of those “deals” that actually aren’t as great as they might seem. CBS Money Watch reports that shopping expert Phil Dengler of BestBlackFriday.com has found the Black Friday bargains that shoppers should steer clear of at the major retailers this year.

If you plan on skipping the early morning lines in favor of a little online shopping, keep in mind that Walmart has shipping fees for anything under $35. Almost every Walmart rival, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, all offer free shipping regardless of your order amount. If you have to pay for shipping, it cancels out any major savings you might be seeing on a Black Friday deal. That said, if you plan on making a bigger purchase, you can do so without having to worry about the fee.

The good news on the Walmart front is that it is offering one of the best bargains out there for iPhone shoppers. If you purchase and activate an iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max or iPhone Xr you can get a $300 gift card to spend at Walmart. Make that $400 bucks if you buy and activate the iPhone 8, iPhone 8+ or iPhone X. Both Best Buy and Target are offering a smaller gift card that ranges between $150 and $250, so stay away from these deals if at all possible.

While we are talking about Apple products, don’t even bother heading to the Apple Store this Friday. All of the major products that the company sells can be found at better prices or with better deals than you will find at the Apple Store.

ymgerman / Shutterstock

Those looking to score an Xbox One S 1 TB Minecraft Creators bundle, which is on sale at all of the major retailers, should look to Kohl’s for the best deal out of the major retailers. While Walmart has it for $199 and Best Buy has it $199.99, Target has the kit for $199, plus you get a $20 gift card to use at the store. However, if you manage to score a bundle at Kohl’s, you can get $60 in Kohl’s Cash to spend on anything in the store.

If you are hoping to make your home a little smarter this year, don’t go to Target to purchase the Google Home Hub. The retailer is selling the hub for $99, which is actually a pretty good deal for the device. The catch is that Best Buy will give you $10 in rewards, Walmart will give you a $10 VUDU credit, and Kohl’s will give you $15 in Kohl’s cash.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, S9 or 9+ is going to be a hot item this year, but don’t buy it at Target or Walmart. Best Buy will give you $300 in immediate savings when you activate one of the devices, while Target and Walmart are both offering gift cards. Cash in hand is always better than a gift card.