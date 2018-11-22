Rita Ora Suffers Lip Sync Fail During Live Macy’s Parade Performance

Rita suffered an epic lip sync fail during her live Macy's Parade performance.

Rita Ora sparkles during performance with microphone in hand
Noam Galai / Getty Images
Rita Ora made the trip from her home in London to attend and perform at the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City. Unfortunately, the Fifty Shades of Grey star suffered a major lip sync fail during her live Macy’s Parade performance.

The 27-year-old singer’s performance aired live on NBC. As those who have been following Ora know, she’s been doing a significant number of performances lately to support the release of her album, Phoenix, which is slated to drop tomorrow on November 23.

While Rita is known for her sizzling style, she kept things family-friend with a large puffy black coat while she performed “Let You Love Me.” The brisk 20 degree temperatures of NYC during the Macy’s Parade this year likely played a role in Ora’s choice in ensemble.

Ora is just one of many stars performing during this years Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Other performers include Diana Ross, John Legend, Martina McBride, Ashley Tisdale, Pentatonix, and Sugarland.

John Legend – who had also been blasted on Twitter for lip syncing during his Macy’s performance – was quick to defend Ora claiming sound issues made it next to impossible to sing live during the parade.

According to Legend, everyone lip syncs during the parade because the floats are not equipped to handle live singing performances. He did, however, reassure his fans that all of his concerts were 100 percent live with no lip syncing.

Twitter quickly exploded with reactions from people watching the live performance at home as there was a major delay between the track playing in Ora’s ears and the track playing through the speakers.

Some pointed out the fact that NBC did a nice job trying to pan away from Rita’s face because of how massive the delay between the two tracks was.

Unfortunately, some blamed Rita for “missing her cue” as the reason for the lip sync fail.

There were many who claimed Rita’s lip sync fail made the Macy’s Parade that much more entertaining to watch this year.

There were even some viewers who were just so shocked by the lip sync malfunction they didn’t know how to react.

According to Hollywood Life, Rita is headed to Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth following her Macy’s performance before touring across Asia during the next few weeks.

Ora will get to take a bit of a break before traveling to Oslo, Norway for the European portion of her tour in April. The singer is then expected to tour the U.S. during the summer of 2019.