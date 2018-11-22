Rita Ora Suffers Lip Sync Fail During Live Macy’s Parade Performance

Rita suffered an epic lip sync fail during her live Macy's Parade performance.

Rita Ora made the trip from her home in London to attend and perform at the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City. Unfortunately, the Fifty Shades of Grey star suffered a major lip sync fail during her live Macy’s Parade performance.

The 27-year-old singer’s performance aired live on NBC. As those who have been following Ora know, she’s been doing a significant number of performances lately to support the release of her album, Phoenix, which is slated to drop tomorrow on November 23.

While Rita is known for her sizzling style, she kept things family-friend with a large puffy black coat while she performed “Let You Love Me.” The brisk 20 degree temperatures of NYC during the Macy’s Parade this year likely played a role in Ora’s choice in ensemble.

Ora is just one of many stars performing during this years Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Other performers include Diana Ross, John Legend, Martina McBride, Ashley Tisdale, Pentatonix, and Sugarland.

John Legend – who had also been blasted on Twitter for lip syncing during his Macy’s performance – was quick to defend Ora claiming sound issues made it next to impossible to sing live during the parade.

Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live! https://t.co/C2bGj63AF6 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 22, 2018

According to Legend, everyone lip syncs during the parade because the floats are not equipped to handle live singing performances. He did, however, reassure his fans that all of his concerts were 100 percent live with no lip syncing.

Yikes! Rita Ora got caught lip syncing at the #MacysParade! https://t.co/pr23lDsFV2 — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) November 22, 2018

Twitter quickly exploded with reactions from people watching the live performance at home as there was a major delay between the track playing in Ora’s ears and the track playing through the speakers.

Some pointed out the fact that NBC did a nice job trying to pan away from Rita’s face because of how massive the delay between the two tracks was.

Happy Thanksgiving to the fine folks in the NBC control room who keep panning away from Rita Ora’s face because her lip-synch is off by a solid four bars. — Madison Malone Kircher (@4evrmalone) November 22, 2018

These producers trying to shoot around Rita Ora's lip synching being off are the true heroes #macysthanksgivingparade — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) November 22, 2018

Shoutout to the camera man who is smart enough to realize Rita Ora has a delay in hearing the track and is a bit off in her lip synching, and is using all the right camera angles to NOT throw her under the bus or make her look bad….good people still exist folks. #MacysParade — Erin Berger (@thesassysoprano) November 22, 2018

Unfortunately, some blamed Rita for “missing her cue” as the reason for the lip sync fail.

oh no rita ora forgot her cue & is now off on her lipsinging #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/TvcJHqbvY0 — b (@pastelhaze) November 22, 2018

When you miss your lip sync cue. Oh Rita Ora… #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/XwKWRONFfN — Katie Skelly (@kskellinator) November 22, 2018

Rita Ora missing her cue for the lip sync and forcing the camera crew to only use wide shots is the highlight of the parade for me. — The Screech Queen ????️‍???? (@katiepersak) November 22, 2018

There were many who claimed Rita’s lip sync fail made the Macy’s Parade that much more entertaining to watch this year.

watching Rita Ora fail at lip syncing and the camera people having to cut away from her made my #MacysDayParade — kaitlin milligan (@kaitmilligan) November 22, 2018

Seeing Rita Ora being exposed like that at the Macy's Day Parade is the best thing to ever happen — Adrian???? (@happylilpancake) November 22, 2018

There were even some viewers who were just so shocked by the lip sync malfunction they didn’t know how to react.

Rita Ora’s lipsynching i CANT BREATHE — emo spice (@outofthecradIe) November 22, 2018

Oh no I'm cringing for Rita Ora rn #MacysParade — Jess(ica) Layburn ♏ (@jesSLAYburn24) November 22, 2018

According to Hollywood Life, Rita is headed to Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth following her Macy’s performance before touring across Asia during the next few weeks.

Twitter Reacts To Rita Ora’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Lip Sync Fail pic.twitter.com/Zns8v6jMJa — Vlad Fabian (@vlafbi) November 22, 2018

Ora will get to take a bit of a break before traveling to Oslo, Norway for the European portion of her tour in April. The singer is then expected to tour the U.S. during the summer of 2019.