Social Media Lauds Obama For Volunteering At Food Bank For Thanksgiving While Trump Plays Golf In Florida

Obama has won people's hearts but Trump, not so much.

Twitter and the rest of social media could not hide its excitement over former US President Barack Obama’s decision to volunteer at a food bank for Thanksgiving even as Donald Trump spent Wednesday playing golf in Florida, according to Newsweek.

On Tuesday, Obama made a surprise visit to a Chicago food bank in order to assist volunteers in preparing Thanksgiving food for people in need. The news first became public when the Greater Chicago Food Depository tweeted a video showing the former president helping volunteers to bag potatoes with a pair of latex gloves. Obama can be seen smiling and chatting with other volunteers at the facility, and as the Inquisitr reported yesterday, the former president even took out time to meet up with little girls who were starstruck at his presence.

Obama, who is in native Chicago to attend the second edition of the annual Obama Foundation Summit, was lauded on social media for his surprise visit.

“We believe no one should go hungry, especially this time of year, and that’s why we’re working to address the root causes of hunger in Chicago and Cook County,” the depository wrote on Twitter.

At the same time when Obama was volunteering at the food bank, current US President Donald Trump was aboard the Air Force One with his wife, Melania, and youngest son, Barron, en route to his favorite weekend spot, the Mar-a-Lago estate club, where he has spent the last two editions of the holiday as well.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Photo #1: Obama surprises Chicago food bank by volunteering to make Thanksgiving meal bags (https://t.co/tUgkBYnyHW). Photo #2: The dining room at Mar-a-Lago, where Trump is spending Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/XkT0jvh96n — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) November 21, 2018

Volunteering at food banks or pantries ahead of Thanksgiving is nothing new for Obama, who would often do the same even during his time as president. His predecessors, both George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, would visit American troops stationed overseas for the holiday. But when Trump was asked if he didn’t want to visit troops for Thanksgiving just before he headed to his luxury Florida resort, the president said that journalists should not be concerned about them because they are “tough people.”

“Don’t worry about the Thanksgiving—these are tough people. You’re so worried about the Thanksgiving holiday for them. They are so proud to be representing our country on the border.”

You can check out a collage of images showing the activities of various American presidents on Thanksgiving by clicking here.

Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Trump was playing ”a quick round” with golf legend Jack Nicklaus, his son Gary, and his grandson G.T., according to the Golf Channel.