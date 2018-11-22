Rob Zombie Posts ‘3 From Hell’ Picture Of Evil Clown And It’s Not Captain Spaulding

Just who is Clint Howard's '3 From Hell' clown character known as Mr. Baggy Britches? No one knows yet, but some think it could be a foe of Captain Spaulding.

Plot details about Rob Zombie’s upcoming movie 3 From Hell have been scant. The highly anticipated follow-up to House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects is due in theaters in 2019, but writer and director Rob Zombie has been all but completely mum on what direction this new movie may take.

Yesterday, however, Zombie may have just thrown fans a clue about what to expect, according to Comic Book. Rob Zombie popped up on Instagram to share a photo of a particularly sinister-looking clown. While evil clowns are no stranger to Rob Zombie movies, this one doesn’t look familiar. House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects were pretty well covered in the evil clowns department with Captain Spaulding, as portrayed by Sid Haig.

Sid Haig’s performance as Captain Spaulding is considered one of the most iconic roles in modern horror history, leaving fans to wonder if the world of the Firefly clan is big enough for two psychopathic clowns. Such a notion has caused many fans and critics to speculate that this could be an arch-enemy of Captain Spaulding. Could an epic clown war be brewing for 3 From Hell? So far, Rob Zombie hasn’t provided a single clue besides the original photo.

For fans cautious or skeptical of Zombie’s follow-up, Bill Moseley, one of the other stars of House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, has assured fans they will be more than satisfied with 3 From Hell, promising the film will not be a disappointment. Moreover, he said the film will be chock-full of gratuitous violence and shock that he feels has been largely absent from horror movies as of late.

“From what I’ve heard from Rob, he’s very happy and excited about what he’s got, and it’s chockablock with gratuitous violence, which is great, because lately there have been a lot of good horror movies that just don’t have a lot of that. I mean, the violence is skillful, it’s effective, but it’s not gratuitous, and that’s what I think the fans are missing. I think we just want a lot of violence for violence’s sake—decapitations, shotguns to the face, just general a**-kickin’ stuff that we’re not really getting much of these days. The fact that we’re actually doing a new one has them buzzing. And I’m excited about the fact that, from what I gather, it’s going to blow the minds of the fans, and they’re going to be very happy with it. They’re not going to be disappointed.”

Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell does not currently have a specified release date, but is expected to hit theaters in 2019.