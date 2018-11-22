Kim Kardashian Reveals How Husband Kanye West Really Feels About Her Sultry Instagram Selfies

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian is one of the 10 most-followed celebrities on Instagram. So, when she takes to the social network with her sultry selfies, you can probably imagine the types of responses she gets from adoring men all around the world. However, there’s one man who isn’t too fond of her selfies and he happens to be the one who sees it all behind closed doors.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has admitted her hubby, Kanye West, isn’t a fan of her seductive selfies — at least not on social media. When Kim Kardashian appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, she discussed a number of topics including her career, the California wildfires, and even her personal life. For fans, Kim’s confession about Kanye was particularly interesting. Ellen mentioned Kim Kardashian’s infamous cooking photo where she is seen standing in the kitchen cooking in a bathing suit. The model/reality star told Ellen she gets into a bit of trouble when it comes to her famous selfies.

Now everyone knows the famed Chicago rapper used to be one of Kim Kardashian’s biggest Instagram fans. But now that he’s married to her, he’s not too thrilled about her sharing her racy selfies with the world. Ellen asked how Kanye reacts and Kim further explained.

“And you can get in trouble with your husband over too many photos,” Kim admitted. Ellen replied, “I was gonna ask if Kanye if that bothers him?” to which Kim responded, “Yeah, it does. Yeah it does. It’s like half and half. He always wants me to be me and feel confident, but it also bothers him.”

Check out the clip of the interview below.

Although Kim Kardashian also admitted she still does what she wants, there are times when she tries to tone it down. But it doesn’t take long for the sexy selfie cycle to start again.

“I go through waves. Like sometimes I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ll be more conservative on my Instagram’ and sometimes I really need to get something out if I’m feeling good about myself or I’ve been working out really hard, and I’ll post something and he’ll get upset. It’s a cycle,” she said.

Kanye may be a bit bothered by his wife’s tendency to post risque selfies, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to stop her from doing what she wants to do.