Far-Right Conspiracy Theorist Laura Loomer Banned From Twitter After Attacking Muslim Congresswoman

Far-right figure Laura Loomer was banned by Twitter on Wednesday after attacking newly-elected Democratic representative Ilhan Omar. The conservative conspiracy theorist lashed out at Omar, calling her “anti-Jewish” and saying that she is “pro Sharia.” According to the Daily Beast, the commentator vowed that this would “not be the end of Laura Loomer.”

According to Loomer, she was banned by the social media site after tweeting about the Minnesota politician.

“Isn’t it ironic how the twitter moment used to celebrate ‘women, LGBTQ, and minorities’ is a picture of Ilhan Omar?” Loomer wrote. “Ilhan is pro Sharia Ilhan is pro-FGM Under Sharia, homosexuals are oppressed & killed. Women are abused & forced to wear the hijab. Ilhan is anti Jewish.”

It wasn’t the first time that Loomer used the site to attack the Muslim faith, nor is it the first time she has been banned from using a company for her comments. Both Uber and Lyft banned the far-right figure from using their services after she used Twitter in 2017 to send a series of anti-Muslim attacks aimed at ride-sharing drivers.

Loomer is still on Facebook and recently posted a message to her followers to sign up on her website to get updates from her since she is no longer on Twitter. She also believes that she will not be a “martyr for the cause.”

“I am sure Trump is going to get wind of this,” she said.

Twitter was forced earlier this year to develop a new policy around hateful speech after an outcry from users. Loomer isn’t the first far-right figure to fall afoul of the new policies around making offensive comments. Alex Jones and multiple accounts associated with Info Wars were banned in October 2018 after “numerous violations and warnings.”

“We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts’ past violations,” the site said in a release.

Jones was well-known for making offensive comments about progressive figures and for calling the September 11 attacks and the Sandy Hook massacre a “hoax.” He had over 900,000 followers when he was banned.

Gavin McInnes and other members of the Proud Boys have also been banned for violating Twitter’s policy on “violent extremist groups.”

In October, Loomer was banned temporarily from Twitter. At the time, she said it was a case of “election meddling” on the social media site’s part.

“Conservatives like myself are being silenced and censored by Big tech. There is nowhere for Conservatives to go. We are being banned online in the middle of the midterm elections simply because we are conservative. Put simply, this is ELECTION MEDDLING,” she wrote.