2018 Thanksgiving Hours: Are Banks Open? Will There Be Mail Delivery On Thursday Or All Weekend?

More and more services are being suspended on holidays, and you need to know what you can or can't do.

As the years go by, more and more people are staying home for the holidays and doing their shopping online. With that and some businesses wanting to remember what the holiday season is all about, there are more stores staying closed each year. Some stores and restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day 2018, but there are many who will remain locked up until Black Friday. With that, it’s time to find out if you’ll have mail delivery or can even go to a bank on “Turkey Day.”

Many people do their Thanksgiving festivities early in the day or late at night, and that leaves them time to do other things. While you could likely get in some Christmas shopping and stock up on big-time deals, you won’t be able to do everything.

You need to know what hours some places are open or if they’re even open at all on Thanksgiving and through the holiday weekend. There will also be numerous delivery services suspended, and that’s why you need this info so your time isn’t wasted.

Are Grocery Stores Open On Thanksgiving?

This is something that doesn’t have a straight “yes or no” answer. Most big chain groceries will be closed on Thanksgiving Day while others will have very limited hours and be closed before the early evening. Local mom and pop stores may have hours, but you will want to call ahead and check before driving out there.

Of course, Walmart and some major chains are usually open and fully available. Most Target locations will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday and close at 1 a.m. before reopening for Black Friday.

Are Pharmacies Like CVS And Walgreens Open On Thanksgiving?

Like many grocery stores, you will want to call ahead and check the hours of your local pharmacy on the holiday. Some may have shortened hours while others (usually the non-24-hour variety) won’t be open at all.

Is There Bank Service On Thanksgiving Day Or Through The Holiday Weekend?

Banks already have shortened hours over the weekends as they close early on Saturdays and aren’t open on Sundays. With this being a very long holiday weekend, Holiday Schedule points out that banks will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but are going to be open on Friday. That will help for Black Friday shopping.

Expect limited hours on Saturday as usual and normal hours to resume on Monday.

Will FedEx Or UPS Deliver And Pick Up Over The Thanksgiving Weekend?

While this is a huge time for deliveries, one has to remember that the employees need time to be with their families as well. The official website of FedEx reveals that normal service will take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, but FedEx Freight will be closed.

On Thanksgiving Day, there will be no FedEx service of any kind.

Over on the official website of UPS, it clearly states that Thanksgiving Day on November 22, 2018, is fully observed. That means that no stores or warehouses will be open and there will be no delivery.

Will There Be Mail Delivery From The United States Postal Service (USPS)?

You might as well stay out of your mailboxes and don’t attempt to go to the post office on Thanksgiving Day as there will be no service. There will be no delivery or pick-up of any kind, but regular service will resume on Friday, November 23, 2018.

Thanksgiving Day 2018 is just about here and there will be plenty to do with food, friends, family, and plenty of good things to watch on television. Sure, you could go out and get some early Black Friday shopping done, but don’t expect to be able to do a whole lot of your other regular errands. Banks won’t be open. Mail won’t be delivered. Packages aren’t going to be shipped. Know your store hours and don’t get caught unaware.