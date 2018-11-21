‘Real Housewives Of Cheshire’ Star Says The Show Is ‘Fake’ In New Tell-All Book

Leanne Brown claims that scenes in the show are fake, and that they are told what to say by producers.

Real Housewives of Cheshire alum Leanne Brown is writing a sensational tell-all book about the show. In it, the Sun reports, the 40-year-old dishes on her nasty feud with Dawn Ward — and claims that scenes in the show are faked, with producers telling the stars what to say.

The book, which will be called GRIT, is all about Brown’s time on the show. A source tells the Sun that she will talk about her fallout with Ward, and will discuss her relationship with all of the housewives. She apparently also claims that the show isn’t all real, saying that ITV set up scenes.

“She’ll lift the lid on her bitter feud with Dawn Ward, talk about why she left the show and even claims that scenes on the show are fake and producers tell them what to say,” a source said. “She’ll be telling fans what went on off camera and what the fallout from her rows with Dawn were – it’s going to be really shocking, but Leanne just wants her side of things out there now.”

Ward and Brown started the show as friends, but as new seasons were filmed and aired, the two began to fall out. The Sun even reported that there was one point last year when Brown threatened to leave the show — and refused to film with Ward over their battle. Now the star wants to share her side of the feud.

The former reality TV star left the show in January, after being on it for three years. A source close to Brown says that she had enough of the show — and wanted to move on to “more worthwhile” pursuits like philanthropy.

“Leanne feels she’s done her time on the show and has had enough. She’s now off to do a bit of philanthropy which she feels is a lot more worthwhile,” a source said. “It’s what she’s been passionate about and the show was a bit of a sideline really. She’ll obviously be sorely missed as she’s a big character, but I doubt the feeling’s mutual.”

Brown has also been in the news recently, per Altrincham Today, after opening a new Altrincham skin clinic on Oxford Road. She was present at the launch party to support and promote the brand.

“I loved being part of the launch event to celebrate sk:n coming to Altrincham and think the clinic is looking fantastic after its renovation. The team were all so helpful and informative – I’ll definitely be booking in very soon!”