Demi Lovato Unfollows Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas & Iggy Azalea On Social Media

Demi Lovato is doing some social media housekeeping since leaving rehab. She has notably unfollowed some of her most famous celebrity pals on Instagram, including Nick Jonas, Iggy Azalea and Selena Gomez.

While her other social media platforms still include the celebs Entertainment Tonight reported about above, it is the “Sober” singer’s Instagram that is getting a lot of attention from her fans.

Lovato unfollowed Nick Jonas, her friend of over a decade and with whom she has both toured and entered into a business partnership with when they collaborated on Safehouse Records.

The singer apparently still follows the soon-to-be husband of Priyanka Chopra on Twitter. ET reported that Jonas still follows Lovato on both Instagram and Twitter.

Suspiciously enough, Lovato, according to ET, still follows Jonas brothers, Joe, whom she was previously in a relationship with and Kevin, as well as Kevin’s wife, Danielle, and the brothers’ parents, Denise and Kevin Jonas.

Nick Jonas tweeted his support of his childhood pal on Twitter after her overdose this summer.

Upon hearing the news, Nick tweeted, “Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi.”

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Lovato is no longer following former close pal Iggy Azalea. In fact, the two were so close that Lovato was supposed to be in the rapper’s wedding to Nick Young as a bridesmaid.

Their fallout came after Azalea spoke to ET about her former friend’s relapse prior to her overdose.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the “Fancy” singer stated, “I had known about it, as a close friend. So I had really wanted for her to be the one to tell people that. And I worried a lot, as her friend, that something was going to leak or somebody would somehow take that and use it negatively against her, or to make her seem like she’s got a secret.”

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Lovato addressed Azalea by replying to a fan account and stating, “True friends don’t do interviews about you when you OD.”

Demi’s childhood pal, Selena Gomez, also got the ax after Gomez unfollowed Demi on Instagram back in January. Despite the original unfollow, the former Barney & Friends co-stars had been on better terms in the months leading up to Demi’s relapse, sharing friendly banter on social media. The pair even reunited at an award show in October 2017, and Demi still follows Selena on Twitter.

the unfollowing of Gomez, who has struggled with mental health issues of her own recently, came as perhaps the biggest surprise.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

During an interview with Elle Magazine, which took place just six days after the news broke of Lovato’s overdose, Gomez was emotional when speaking about her friend.

“All I’m saying is, I reached out to her personally,” Gomez told Elle. “I didn’t do a public thing. I didn’t want to. I… I love her. I’ve known her since I was seven. So… it’s… that’s what I’ll say.”

Demi Lovato has not spoken publicly about why she unfollowed her former friends.