‘Dancing With The Stars’ Will ‘Hopefully’ Return In The Fall Of 2019 Says Host Tom Bergeron

Dancing With the Stars will not be returning to ABC until the Fall of 2019 after 27 seasons of two shows per year. Fans are speculating that the series is taking a hiatus because of the backlash over this season’s voting debacle, but what is the real reason why?

In an Instagram post, series host Tom Bergeron shared a photo of himself with the show’s iconic mirrorball trophy, attempting to make a lighthearted moment after fans slammed the show over its voting system unlike any other time in the series’ history.

He captioned the lighthearted pic, “The Morning After. Still seeing mirror balls everywhere!”

Fans took to the comments section of the social media site, praising Bergeron for his work as well as continuing to question Bobby Bones’ win this season.

Bones took home the Season 27 mirrorball alongside pro-Sharna Burgess.

The comments on Bergeron’s feed were varied, but one stood out the most and it was the most simple of questions in hundreds of comments.

“Truly hope DWTS is back in the spring!! DWTS is my favorite show!!’ said one fan, to which the host responded with an answer that dashed any hopes of a Spring return for the series.

“Unlikely in the Spring, hopefully in the Fall,” said Bergeron.

Quickly, fans were aghast at his statement, with one fan quick to explain the reason why.

“I guess American Idol will be occupying the space on Sundays and Mondays in the Spring, so no DWTS in the Spring,” said one fan.

Throughout the comment feed, many fans still believe that the reason for the delay in the return of the popular reality dance competition is the backlash the show experienced from fans following Bones and Burgess’ controversial win.

“Not sure this look beats the expression you had when you read the awful results from last nights worst DWTS finale ever. Even you looked appalled,” said one fan on Bergeron’s Instagram feed.

Another noted, “You are amazing as a host. The pros are amazing. Sharna is awesome but I do disagree with the choice for winner and feel like the whole season was rigged for drama and ratings!!! Milo was robbed and by far the best dancer. Tell your producers to go back and like it was season one. We don’t need the starless spangled finale. We need dancing and fair judging.”

Fans are rallying for a change in the voting system for the show, which relies on half judge’s scores and half fan interaction via social media or phone-in votes. Many are asking for either a judge’s save, where a judge could save a performer from elimination or for the judge’s scores to carry more weight than fan scores, which could tilt in favor of a person with lots of fans.

Several fan favorite and highly competent dancers were eliminated this season, which is why fans have called for change including Tinashe, Juan Pablo di Pace, Evanna Lynch, and Milo Manheim.

Dancing With the Stars will likely return to ABC in the Fall of 2019.