Kourtney Kardashian Finally Accepts Scott Disick’s Girlfriend, Sofia Richie, Into The Family, Per ‘Radar’

Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly finally accepted Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, into her family, and Scott couldn’t be happier about it.

According to a Nov. 19 report by Radar Online, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. So, it is important that Sofia Richie be let in on information that concerns the children since she spends so much time with them.

Sources reveal that Kourtney finally broke down and agreed to begin a personal relationship with Sofia, who is playing second mother to her three kids. Disick and Richie have been dating for over a year, and have become nearly inseparable. They are often spotted together with Scott’s children, and have even taken them on family vacations.

This month alone, Kourtney, Scott, and Sofia have attended the same event in West Hollywood, and were spotted out at dinner together twice. It looks like things are moving in the right direction when it comes to the co-parenting relationship between the trio, and Disick is thrilled about it all.

“Scott never thought the day would come that he would be out to dinner with Kourtney and Sophia twice in one month. It was a huge step forward for all of them, but it needed to happen because the drama was not healthy for their children,” an insider dished on the situation.

However, the source went on to add that things were “awkward” between Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie at first, especially since the reality star always believed that her baby daddy would come running back to her.

“Kourtney always thought without a doubt that Scott would come groveling back to her and now she knows she was wrong. Scott is happy for the first time in a long time and Kourtney is happy for him,” The insider continued.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a witness who saw the threesome out to dinner last weekend reveals that they looked happy and relaxed, and that they did a lot of talking and laughing during their meal together.

In addition, Disick and Richie allegedly shied away from showing off too much PDA during the outing with Kardashian, likely out of respect to Scott’s baby mama, but that things went smoothly.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s co-parenting relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.