Kim Kardashian & Kanye West In Couples Therapy, Per ‘Radar’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly going to couples therapy after a rocky year of marriage.

According to a Nov. 20 report by Radar Online, Kim Kardashian allegedly thought it was best for her and her husband, rapper Kanye West, to seek professional help when it came to their relationship.

The couple are said to be undergoing therapy after West’s bizarre rants on social media and in the White House during a meeting with President Donald Trump.

The rapper also admitted that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and reportedly decided to quit taking his medication. Now, Kim wants to figure things out between her and Kanye, and that involves seeking professional help.

“She is trying to figure out how to cope with his illness and the fallout, specifically about his politics. She is supportive and it’s hard for her when people have reacted so strongly,” an insider told the outlet.

The source also went on to say that the hate that Kanye has been getting online has really bothered the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, and that she’s trying to understand how people could be so cruel.

“She is trying to understand why people are so hateful. It’s been ugly. They had to up their security because Kanye supports Trump. They are working with former secret service,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Kanye West’s closest friends and family members reportedly all agree that Kim Kardashian should be running the show at the moment, and give her seal of approval on everything that her husband says and does going forward, as she has been trying to diffuse the situations he’s gotten himself into over the past few months.

“Everyone in his inner circle agrees that it’s for the best that Kim gets to sign off on everything to do with Kanye. Kim has been doing serious damage control and it’s finally starting to take effect now,” a source close to the couple reveals.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors have been flying that Kim and Kanye have been considering adding to their family, and that they have been in contact about adopting a little boy from an orphanage in Armenia, which holds a special place in Kim’s heart since her late father, Robert Kardashian, has family ties to the country.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!