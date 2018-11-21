Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Admits That She Has ‘Asian Jungle Feet’

While she may appear flawless to the average person, Chrissy Teigen recently revealed that she’s extremely self-conscious about a certain body part.

Earlier today, the mother of two appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she was there to chat and promote her new cookbook, Cravings: Hungry For More. And in true Ellen fashion, the talk show host convinced Chrissy to fess up to something that embarrasses her — her feet. According to Us Weekly, it all began when Chrissy started to cover her feet, prompting Ellen to ask her what is wrong with them.

And Chrissy’s answer came as a surprise to many.

“I have, like, Asian jungle feet, we’re meant to climb trees. … I used to have it in my Sports Illustrated contract, like, no feet. I would bury them in the sand.”

She also confessed that while some people have their booties and other parts of their bodies retouched in magazines and such, it’s actually in her contract for her feet to be retouched, because she hates them that much. The 32-year-old also says that her husband, singer John Legend, pokes fun at her feet from time to time.

“John always says if I die — this is a terrible story already,” Teigen shared with the audience.

“All he has to do in, like, the morgue, instead of lifting up the sheet on the face, he’ll just do it the other way. He can tell by my feet.”

Additionally, DeGeneres sent out a tweet with a clip of Chrissy on her show, saying that she learned a lot about the model, including the fact that she hates her feet. Teigen replied to the tweet on her own account, making reference to her husband’s hit song “All of Me” by saying that her feet are “what john meant by ‘curves and edges.'”

But aside from the dislike of her feet, it’s been a pretty good year for Chrissy Teigen. Not only did she give birth to her second child, son Miles, she was also named Glamour‘s “Woman of the Year.” As the Inquisitr shared, Teigen got really emotional when she was accepting her award, especially when it came time to thank John, who she said that she knows she jokes about a lot but he’s really the glue that holds their family together.

“You are our everything. You completely made me a woman. We’ve grown together. Our family’s grown together. Our careers have grown together,” she gushed to the audience.

What a sweet family!