David Arquette Back In Hospital After Bloody Wrestling Deathmatch

The actor and former WCW champion faced Nick Gage in a hardcore match where his neck was badly cut open.

According to the Blast, actor and independent wrestler David Arquette is making another trip to the hospital for the neck injury he suffered at the hands of hardcore wrestler Nick Gage. The report comes from Arquette’s wife while out and about in Los Angeles.

On the matter of his neck, she said, “After the wrestling match he looked fine and then it was irritating him so …” She also said that he’ll be okay, but that he needed another trip to the hospital to deal with the irritation.

As reported by the Inquisitr, Arquette and Gage worked an intense hardcore match. During the match, Gage accidentally gave Arquette a deep cut on his neck, which caused a tremendous amount of bleeding in a short time. It’s hard to tell in the video exactly what went wrong, but it appears as though Gage fell backward while holding a sharp object near Arquette’s neck.

In addition to the nasty cut, David Arquette also had a light tube smashed over his body, as well as all the other moves that hardcore wrestling fans expect.

In spite of all he went through, Arquette earned the respect of wrestling fans by finishing the match, albeit a bit awkwardly. Once the match ended, Arquette quickly went to the back to get stitched up, and we thought that was the end of his problems.

After the match, Arquette sent out a tweet saying simply, “Turns out Death Matches aren’t my thing.”

He also made a statement making sure no one blames the organization or his opponent Nick Gage. Instead, he says that he shoulders the blame.

In a tweet, he said, “The main reason I got injured was because of my lack of experience – don’t try this at home.”

In another tweet, he said, “I want everyone to know I have nothing but respect for @GCWrestling_ @thekingnickgage @JANELABABY and the main reason I got cut is because I panicked.”

Arquette also posted a longer statement in an image on Twitter where he broke down what happened in the match. He said he “didn’t know the extent of what he was participating in.” However, he said he “takes full responsibility” for putting himself in that situation.

One thing Arquette is really pushing to fans who don’t normally watch wrestling is that this was a particular kind of match and not typical of professional wrestling. He said, “I want to apologize to the professional wrestling world for any negative attention this might have brought forth.”