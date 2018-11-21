Aaron Carter & Girlfriend Lina Valentina Expecting First Child

Aaron Carter is all grown up and about to become a father, according to a report from E! Online.

According to a source close to the media company, the former kid star known for his hit songs “I Want Candy” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq” is expecting a child with his girlfriend Lina Valentina.

While he hasn’t made it completely official yet, he spent Tuesday on Twitter bordering on making the announcement. In a tweet, Carter told his followers, “I’m in such an amazing place mentally, physically & emotionally. I finally bought my first home and I’m going to be proposing soon to my gf and we might just be expecting…”

The source also told E! News that Carter will likely be proposing to Valentina within the week.

While Carter with congratulations from his fans and followers, the “haters” did make enough of an appearance that Carter was forced to respond.

Carter explained his positive state of mind in a tweet about his current success, writing, “I just bought my first home. I co-produced an incredible new album and wrote it, my taxes are paid and I do 200 plus shows a year & tv & film. I’m flying back to LAX w the love of my life and just had an amazing show in Manila Philippines. Their love and support is incredible.”

Carter first announced the relationship between himself and Valentina back in September. Since that original social media announcement, Carter hasn’t been shy about showcasing his love for the Russian-born artist online.

In an Instagram post, as reported by E! Online, Carter wrote, “No one has understood me and shown the love this woman has for me EVER. You have my heart for the rest of my life our relationship is new but we WILL grow old together and have our family and I will cherish honor respect and be the man I’ve always wanted to be because you’ve shown me you’re the woman I’ve always dreamed of.”

Carter had previously been in a relationship with Madison Parker before breaking up in 2017 upon the making the revelation that he was bisexual. In 2018 Carter marked his return to music with the release of LøVë, Carter’s first album in 15 years.

While he is still facing the naysayers who say his career should remain in the early aughts, Carter remains committed to his art and improvement in life.

In another tweet, Carter wrote, “My last two singles broke top 40 at ready. No one wants to talk about that though. They’d rather see me broke on drugs and failing at life. Good thing I turned all that around.”