MusiCares Tribute Concert Lineup Announced: Pink, Chris Stapleton, And More

The lineup of musical acts for the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert was announced on Tuesday, Entertainment Tonight reported. Shawn Mendes, Pink, Mark Ronson, Norah Jones, Chris Stapleton, Lauren Daigle, and Leon Bridges are just some of the artists who will come together to honor 2018’s Person of the Year, Dolly Parton.

Each year, artists are selected to perform the Person of the Year’s greatest hits during MusiCares Person of the Year gala, which is held in advance of the Grammy Awards. The gala also includes a reception, a silent auction, and a dinner. Parton herself will perform at the tribute concert as well.

Parton was chosen as MusiCare’s Person of the Year for her support of multiple charitable causes, and for her creative contributions. The 72-year-old country icon is MusiCare’s first country artist to be honored as Person of the Year. They announced the selection back in September, stating that Parton is a “courageous trailblazer and indomitable inspiration for creators and artists.”

Parton has contributed to a number of causes, from natural disaster relief to literacy to cancer research. Charities that the Grammy award-winning singer has supported in the past include Cancer Research U.K., Dogs Deserve Better, Imagination Library, the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes, and the Dollywood Foundation (her own charity organization).

The MusiCares Foundation, affiliated with the Recording Academy, formed as a fund-raising organization in 1989 for musicians who are faced with financial, medical, or personal needs, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Over the last year, the charity has provided over $6.5 million to about 8,600 individuals in the music industry.

The organization’s annual Person of the Year gala has been its biggest fund-raising opportunity since the gala launched in 1991, raising over $90 million for MusiCare’s programs to date. The event also brings national attention to the MusiCares Foundation’s work.

Past Person of the Year honorees include some of the biggest names in the music industry, such as Bob Dylan, Fleetwood Mac, Carole King, Tom Petty, Lionel Richie, Bruce Springsteen, and Barbara Streisand. Each of these artists demonstrated “extraordinary humanitarian and philanthropic efforts” and “made important contributions to the world of music,” according to the MusiCares Foundation website.

The MusiCares Person of the Year gala will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, February 8, as a precursor to Grammy week. The 61st annual Grammy Awards will then take place at the Staples Center on February 10. The event will also be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.