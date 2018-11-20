Jim Carrey Says That He Spends Most Days ‘Isolated’ And By Himself, But He Enjoys It

Jim Carrey has been laying low lately, remaining out of the spotlight and spending a lot of time by himself. But he want fans to know that he’s totally okay with it.

Currently, the actor is making his press rounds to promote his new Showtime series, Kidding. In one interview with the Radio Times, the comedian opened up about life at home — saying that he leads a relatively isolated life, but still does make time for dating from time to time.

“You could describe my home life as an isolated life. I spend a lot of time by myself but I like being by myself, so it’s OK. That might be strange to some people, but I enjoy it.”

“I love to read and I enjoy painting and working on sculptures [in my free time]. And I date,” the actor also noted.

As fans know, Carrey has already been married twice. His first marriage to actress Melissa Wormer lasted eight years, and ended in 1995. Then in 1996, Carrey married Lauren Holly, whom he starred with in the hit film Dumb and Dumber— however their marriage only lasted for under a year. After that, Carrey has famously dated the likes of Renee Zellweger, Jenny McCarthy, and a few other celebrity women. He has still refrained from heading down the aisle for a third time.

According to AOL, Carrey’s last relationship was with Cathriona White, who passed away in 2015 from a drug overdose. Ever since then, the actor has been remaining out of the spotlight, something that he tells the the Hollywood Reporter is because he doesn’t want to be in the business anymore. His reason? Because of what was happening in Hollywood.

“I didn’t like what was happening, the corporations taking over and all that. And maybe it’s because I felt pulled toward a different type of creative outlet and I really liked the control of painting — of not having a committee in the way telling me what the idea must be to appeal to a four-quadrant whatever.”

And as the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Carrey recently made headlines for his words against President Donald Trump. As many know, Carrey spends a lot of his free time painting portraits, sometimes of President Donald Trump — and he’s definitely not a fan. In a recent interview, he had some harsh words for the president — and indeed all of the Republicans in power.

“These are not people you can deal with. You cannot be bipartisan with a criminal. A rapist needs to be removed, not negotiated with. These people are raping our system, they’re destroying it right in front of us….This corrupt Republican congress that was,” he shared.

He also called Republicans “bad for us,” before saying that Trump is a melanoma and that anyone who is covering for him is just “putting makeup” on it.

Season 1 of Kidding is currently available to stream on Showtime.