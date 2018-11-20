Tekashi 6ix9ine Placed In General Prison Population With Violent Offenders, Per ‘TMZ’

Despite his celebrity status, 6ix9ine has reportedly been tossed in with inmates that the U.S. Justice Department categorizes as 'extremely dangerous, violent, or escape-prone.'

Tekashi 6ix9ine is being given no breaks according to a TMZ report that confirms he has been locked up among the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center’s general population of inmates since his arrest at the hands of federal authorities over the weekend.

As was previously noted in the Inquisitr’s coverage of the developments, Tekashi is facing racketeering and firearms charges that could put him away for a minimum of 32 years to life in prison. While he is suspected of having had some sort of involvement in an armed robbery and a pair of 2018 shootings, Tekashi was reportedly taken down in an operation to snag members of the Nine Trey Bloods that the feds have been building a case against since 2013. Thus, the affiliation he reportedly set in stone with the gang just last year has opened the popular recording artist up to types of conspiracy allegations that are typical of a RICO case.

Tekashi (whose given name is Daniel Hernandez) was arraigned along with former manager Kifano “Shottie” Jordan, ex-bodyguard Faheem “Crippy” Walter, and past associates Jensel “Ish” Butler, Fuguan “Fu Banga” Lovick, and Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones on Monday night, November 19. The indictment was unsealed within 24 hours of a sting that authorities executed amidst fear that Jordan and others were looking to harm Tekashi after he announced that he was firing his entire circle and disassociating himself from the Treyway clique he had been representing along his path to fame, according to the Daily Beast.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Placed in General Population of Brutal Brooklyn Prison https://t.co/KTYzcrM22l — TMZ (@TMZ) November 20, 2018

Since autumn of 2017, Tekashi has been riding an incredible surge to rap dominance on the strength of a social media strategy based on agitating and trolling reputed gangsters in the streets and in the industry. As has been noted by HotNewHipHop, nearly a dozen singles he’s been featured on have made the Billboard charts in the months that followed the release of his breakout hit “Gummo.” All the while, Tekashi has kept his name bubbling by daring his nemesis to “test [his] gangster,” before popping up in neighborhoods that are notorious for gang activity.

Therefore, 6ix9ine’s placement among inmates that TMZ alludes to the U.S. Justice Department as having labeled “extremely dangerous, violent, or escape-prone” is shocking given his level of notoriety and the reputation that precedes him. It is especially alarming given widespread reports that authorities collected evidence via phone tap that his former associates are looking to “violate” the 22-year-old Brooklyn native.

The best case scenario for Tekashi at this time is that he will have to hold tight for a little while longer, at least, as a bail hearing that he had scheduled for the morning was pushed back pending the availability of a judge on Wednesday.