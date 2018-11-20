‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Victoria Reaches Out To Billy!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, November 21, promise an exciting lead up to Thanksgiving in Genoa City — with Victoria contacting Billy and Devon cutting loose without his family.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) contacts Billy (Jason Thompson), according to She Knows Soaps. He’s the father of some of her children, and it’s Thanksgiving — which means that it’s not that strange for Victoria to reach out to Billy. Plus, Billy recently broke up with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and he may need a bit of normalcy for “turkey day,” even though Traci (Beth Maitland) is sure to help create a lovely meal at the Abbotts.

However, with all she has going on with the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) thing, she may have more than some family togetherness for the holiday in mind. In fact, there’s a possibility that Victoria turns to Billy for help in dealing with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Tessa blackmailed Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria, Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) — and now they’re stuck relying on her word that she won’t spill the beans.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is trying to fool Tessa into getting back together to obtain the incriminating security video of what happened that night, but Tessa kept a copy hidden for her protection. For now, Tessa is a liability, and the women need to get a handle on her soon.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, #YR and the @CBSDaytime programs will be affected. Check out the schedule for #ThanksgivingWeek: https://t.co/nLEKdcNmis pic.twitter.com/o3Botq2p9B — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 20, 2018

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) lets down his guard. He’s struggled with Hilary’s death — and losing their baby, too. Plus, the fact that Lily (Christel Khalil) went to prison for her part in the accident that caused Hilary to die hasn’t helped him at all. Now, with this first holiday season looming large, the grief is getting to Devon. He’s not exactly handling it well.

Devon decides to skip Thanksgiving with the family, hosting a loud party at his penthouse instead — inviting people from work. Nate (Brooks Darnell) isn’t thrilled with that plan, but Devon justifies it. Plus, he skips visiting his sister in prison four hours away, too.

Of course, once the party is over and Devon is left with a significant mess to clean up alone, the grief he’s tried to hide hits him all at once, and it’s a major struggle for him. He’s buried it somewhat — and managed to keep it from those who love and care about him — but it’s becoming too much. He continues to spiral into the depths of despair as the holiday season rolls along.