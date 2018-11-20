Blac Chyna Goes On Angry Rant About Rob Kardashian, Says Daughter Dream Deserves His ‘Luxurious Lifestyle’

Amidst an ongoing child support battle, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are at odds about who should pay child support and how much should be paid for their 2-year-old daughter Dream. Recently, Rob asked for his $20,000 a month child support obligation to be lowered due to financial difficulties and his claim that Chyna makes more money than he does. Furious with her ex, Chyna took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a long rant about how her daughter deserves the “luxurious lifestyle” Rob lives, reported the Daily Mail.

On Instagram, the 30-year-old mother posted a picture message for her 14.8 million followers, in which she vents about the child support battle.

“‘So’ my children aren’t supposed to live the same lifestyle as their fathers ETC ETC ha? As a single mother, I provide for them and give them the luxury lifestyle they deserve… wow!!”

Last week, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was reportedly forced to sell his Arthur George sock line to mom Kris Jenner, according to documents obtained by The Blast. Rob wrote that he had no other option than to sell the company to make ends meet. He also blames Chyna – whose real name is Angela White – for his financial struggles after she filed a restraining order against him in 2017.

“Previously, the line’s success was in large part due to my regular posting and general promotion on social media. Angela’s request for a restraining order against me includes various prohibitions on what I could post online. In order to avoid any potential future issues, I nearly eliminated my social media presence.”

He also revealed that he needed to sell his house to pay for his 2017 tax liabilities and is currently living in the $2.3 million house Kris bought for him in 2016.

With Chyna’s millionaire status, Rob and his legal team are now asking for her to pay him $2,864 a month for their joint custody of Dream.

Chyna is disputing the change to their child support agreement, claiming that her ex manipulated the numbers to make himself appear to be in more financial distress than he actually is. In the meantime, a judge has suspended child support obligations until an agreement can be reached.

Ever since their relationship came to a tumultuous end in 2017, Rob and Chyna have been unable to keep things civil. Between Chyna, Rob, and his family, insults have been exchanged at every opportunity.