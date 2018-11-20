Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten Plan For A ‘Normal’ Relationship Following ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten are taking it one step at a time.

Alexis Ren may not have known what she would find when she said “yes” to competing on Dancing with the Stars, but she may have gotten more than she bargained for. The blooming romance between the model and her pro-partner Alan Bersten has been the talk of the season. They have both admitted that they have feelings for each other. Now that the show is over and they didn’t win that mirrorball trophy, the couple will now have some time to spend on their new relationship.

With all of the glitz and glamour of their dance routines behind them, Alexis and Alan said that they will take things one step at a time. The dancing couple chatted with ET after the show ended, spilling on what is next for them.

Bersten said that he is looking forward to just being a normal couple hanging out without having the pressure of preparing for hours to be ready to dance on Monday nights. He says that he is okay not winning the mirrorball because he loved every minute of his experience with Alexis Ren.

“Honestly, this whole experience, I’ve told her so many times I don’t care if we win the mirrorball because we’re out here doing something that we love and it’s so much fun and to do it with Alexis has been incredible. So I’m just so thankful for this whole journey.”

Alan admitted during the finale that his parents were watching in the audience, so this was extra special for him. That means Alexis has already met his parents. She thinks that her new beau’s family is cute.

The focus on this season of Dancing with the Stars was on Alexis Ren’s feelings for Alan as they kept growing each week. It was evident that she was falling for him. She even mentioned that she loved him. However, the 21-year-old Maxim cover girl blamed the editing for that comment she supposedly made about him.

“They cut it! I really felt love in myself. Honestly, I have no idea where that came from.”

Alexis and Alan will have a busy few days doing interviews. They both appeared on GMA on Tuesday along with the three other couples from the finale and she seemed just fine with not coming out the winner of Dancing with the Stars. She said, “The journey was the best part, not the destination.”

The journey continues for Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten off the dance floor for now. It looks like they may have won the prize after all.