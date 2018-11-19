‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: X Marks The Spot On Daryl Dixon And Michonne

Episode 7 director Michael Cudlitz gives some insight into these markings.

Episode 6 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9 revealed a mystery with the scar on Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) back. Now, in Episode 7, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) also has similar scarring. What do these scars mean?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses episodes 6 and 7 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed these episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

When an X-shaped scar was revealed on Michonne’s back in Episode 6 of The Walking Dead Season 9, many fans assumed that it had something to do with the reason why Michonne has closed off Alexandria and why she is so hesitant to allow newcomers into their group. Now, in Episode 7, it was revealed that Daryl also had the same sort of scarring on his back. Although he seemed to have more extensive scarring and, in fact, it almost resembled Roman numerals.

Now fans are wondering how these markings are linked and whether they have anything to do with why Michonne keeps Alexandria segregated from Hilltop.

Of course, some fans are still speculating, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, that these scars are actually tribute scars. And, considering how close Michonne and Daryl were to Rick, this actually makes some sense. However, the director of Episode 7 has more to say on the matter.

According to Episode 7 director Michael Cudlitz (the same actor who played Abraham), this mystery will certainly be explored further in upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead. He also confirmed that the X markings on Michonne and Daryl are linked to why Alexandria and Hilltop have become estranged.

“Where we’re dealing with Michonne, where she has separated herself from the Hilltop group, and sort of isolated herself with just Alexandria, we’re not exactly sure why,” Cudlitz explained to Business Insider.

“We will find out later. A lot of it’s tied to the ‘X’ that we see on her back, that we just revealed on Michonne’s back. Now we see it on Daryl’s back.”

Some fans wonder if the markings are somehow tied into the Saviors and Maggie and Michonne’s disagreement on what to do with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). This is especially true considering that in Episode 7, Michonne refuses to go to Hilltop until she finds out Maggie is no longer there. However, as Cudlitz points out, Maggie and Michonne did sort their disagreement out amicably in Episode 5 of The Walking Dead Season 9, so their conflict seems to be over something else. Some fans are suspecting that Maggie allowed strangers into the group which, in turn, ended badly.

However, fans will just have to wait until future episodes air to find out more about these mysterious X marks. And, with the mid-season finale being next week, it is possible that wait may be a long one.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC with the mid-season finale, Episode 8 (titled “Evolution”) on Sunday, November 25. AMC lists the following synopsis for this episode.