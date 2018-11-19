Scott Disick Pressuring Sofia Richie To Get Plastic Surgery, Per ‘Life & Style’

Scott Disick allegedly wants his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, to alter her looks by getting plastic surgery.

According to a recent report by Life & Style Magazine, Scott Disick is telling Sofia Richie that she would look sexier if she had some more curves.

Sources claim that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star would love something more to “hold on” to when he’s with his model girlfriend, 20, and that Sofia has already gone under the knife to please him, by getting a breast augmentation.

“Scott’s told her she’d look so much sexier with more curves, plus, he wants more to hold onto. She’s already had her boobs done for Scott, plus she’s been getting her lips plumped and various laser treatments,” an insider dished.

As many fans already know, Scott and Sofia began dating following Disick’s split with Kourtney Kardashian, whom he shares three children with, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Kourtney’s famous family are known for their insane curves, especially when it comes to their backsides. However, Sofia has a thinner frame, and Scott allegedly believes she should alter it by going under the knife and getting plastic surgery to make herself into a more hourglass type of shape.

Of course, the rumors have not been confirmed and neither Disick nor Richie have spoken out about them.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, although Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are no longer in a romantic relationship, they are in a good place. The former couple were spotted out at the same event in West Hollywood over the weekend, and even went out for dinner together with Sofia Richie afterwards.

Kourtney, Scott, and Sofia all attended the Street Dreams Gala on Saturday, and then decided to grab a bite to eat together when it was over. Kardashian attended the event with her sister, Kim, and her gal pals Larsa Pippen and Amanda Lee, while Scott and Sofia came together.

Later, the trio hit up Hollywood hot spot, Craigs, and reportedly had a great time together during their meal.

“They all sat at a table in front and Kourtney and Sofia were talking and laughing a lot. Everyone was talking and having a good time,” an insider says, adding that Disick and Richie didn’t show much PDA during their dinner with his baby mama. “Scott wasn’t showing any affection to Sofia at the table — no hand holding or arm around her or anything,” a source told Entertainment Tonight of the dinner.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!