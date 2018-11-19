Bindi Irwin Now Holds A Guinness Book Of World Records Title

Bindi Irwin continues her dad's legacy.

Bindi Irwin has been bringing her love of wildlife to the world and now she has earned herself a Guinness Book of World Records title because of it. She is now followed by 1.9 million people on Instagram making her the most followed TV naturalist/conservationist on the social network.

The young wildlife warrior is in the record books, according to the official Instagram of Guinness World Records. They congratulated Irwin on sharing her passion and her knowledge of wildlife and conservation. She loves what she does and it shows. She uses her social media accounts to bring beautiful photos of the animals both in the wild and at her home at the Australia Zoo.

Bindi is thrilled to receive such a recognition for the work that she does every day. Upon hearing the good news, she put out this statement.

“Receiving a GWR title is such an honour. Every day I strive to carry on in my dad’s footsteps and share our family’s conservation work with the world. We must all believe in our strength to make a difference on the planet and take care of wildlife and wild places for the generations to come.”

No one is more proud of this than her mother, Terri Irwin. She has said over and over how very proud she is of both Bindi and her younger brother, Robert Irwin. The family of three work together to continue what Steve Irwin started years ago. They now have their very own show on Animal Planet called Crikey! It’s The Irwins!

The Australia Zoo just celebrated Steve Irwin Day on November 15 with plenty of fun activities for everyone who attended. It was a time to officially celebrate his life and legacy that he has left with his wife and children to continue. The world was saddened by the death of The Crocodile Hunter back in 2006. His family was devastated but they have found the strength to come together to continue what he started.

To add to the growing list of accomplishments, Robert Irwin has just been awarded what is called a ‘Highly Honoured Winner’ at the Smithsonian for the Windland Smith Rice Awards for his amazing nature photography.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Australia Zoo has just been named the top major attraction at the 2018 Queensland Tourism Awards. They have come a long way since the days of just a handful of animals when Steve Irwin first created his legacy of conservation.

Crikey! It’s The Irwins! airs in the U.S. on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.