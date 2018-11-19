Olivia Culpo Poses In Tiny Dress On Instagram

It’s been a busy weekend for Olivia Culpo. The model, actress, and influencer has been spotted at a number of different events this weekend, including the first-ever Sports Illustrated swimsuit soccer charity event held in South Beach, Miami, as previously reported by the Inquistr. And it looks like there was an after-party gathering, where Culpo wore a short glittery gold dress, according to her most recent Instagram post.

In the snapshot, Culpo can be seen posing in front of warmly-lit trees, her brunette hair was pulled back into a bun with a few strands falling on both sides to frame her face. Her dress was completely strapless, showing off her gorgeous shoulders and exquisite neck. The dress looked to be soaking up the light and reflecting it back with its glittery sequins pattern. The model was rocking a full face of makeup complete with perfectly arched brows and a nude lip.

“Last night,” she captioned the photo and tagged the official Sports Illustrated swimsuit Instagram page.

The soccer event was organized with CACP Sports and earnings from the event will go toward supporting the Best Buddies charity, a nonprofit organization that creates employment opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

After her very public split with ex-boyfriend Danny Amendola, the 26-year-old has reportedly been spending more time with family and friends. She told Entertainment Tonight about her plans for Thanksgiving.

“I’m going home [to Rhode Island] for Thanksgiving,” she said.

The model seems to be super into hosting holiday themed parties. While at Cointreau’s first Designer Cocktail Series at Cadillac House in New York City, she unveiled her own special cocktail recipe and offered tips on hosting, according to a second report from Entertainment Tonight.

“There’s nothing better than hosting this time of year – creating magical moments for family and friends. One of the best ways to do this is by serving a specialty cocktail with a pop of color and unexpected, yet memorable flavors,” she said.

“A cocktail instantly makes a party more festive and special. This year I might start with my Cointreau Red Carpet Cosmo as the centerpiece and add great company, style, and ambiance for the ultimate holiday party,” she continued.

As for holiday decor, she said decorations shouldn’t always be green and red. Instead, the actress said her decorations are usually inspired by whatever she’s serving at her event, as well as her cocktail centerpiece.