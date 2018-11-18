Diddy Breaks Silence On Kim Porter’s Death With Poignant Video That Pays Tribute To Their Endless Love

Sean Combs remained best friends with his former girlfriend and mother of three of his children.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is speaking out on the sudden death of his ex, Kim Porter. The 47-year-old model and actress was found unresponsive in her San Fernando Valley home on Thursday, where she was later pronounced dead by the medical examiner, according to USA Today.

Diddy broke his silence on the death of his longtime love, Kim Porter, on Sunday, three days after her shocking death, telling his social media followers that he has “been trying to wake up out of this nightmare.”

The hip-hop mogul added that he doesn’t know what he will do without Porter, whom he dated from 1994 to 2007 and remained in a close friendship with. The exes had three kids together, son Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila. Diddy also helped raise Quincy Brown, Porter’s now-grown son with singer and record producer Al B. Sure.

Diddy told fans he wanted to pay tribute to Porter and try to “find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship.” The rapper posted a poignant one-minute video of him and Porter, which showed how in love they were. In the video, Kim Porter and Sean Combs can be seen dancing together and talking about their “black love” and their “beautiful chocolate babies” during a sweet maternity photo shoot.

For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. pic.twitter.com/QtVnUrv0ep — Diddy (@Diddy) November 18, 2018

In a second Twitter post, Diddy said the two shared more than a close friendship as they co-parented their kids.

“We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SH*T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.”

While Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kim Porter had an on-off romantic relationship for 13 years, they remained best friends even after their 2007 split and often spent the holidays together with their kids as one big family. Porter frequently posted photos of her famous ex and their children to Instagram. Just a few weeks ago, Porter and Combs posed with their brood at a special screening of the Netflix Christmas movie, The Holiday Calendar, which co-stars Porter’s son, Quincy Brown.

And on November 4, Kim Porter posted a photo of Diddy to Instagram in honor of his 49th birthday. But while it was his big day, she ultimately thanked him for giving her the greatest gift of all.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @diddy on this day a GENIUS was born Porter captioned the shot.