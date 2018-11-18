Khloe Kardashian Refuses To Give Up On Tristan Thompson, Spending Thanksgiving With Him In Cleveland

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been very rocky over the past year, but they’re not giving up just yet.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Khloe is refusing to give up on her relationship with Thompson, despite everything that they’ve been through in the past few months.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star back in April when photos and video of him kissing another woman surfaced online. Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time, and gave birth just hours after the cheating scandal erupted.

Now, seven months later, the couple have been trying to work through their issues and keep their family together, Kardashian even plans to spend the Thanksgiving holiday away from her famous family to be with Thompson in Cleveland, where he plays for the city’s NBA team.

“Khloe has decided to spend Thanksgiving with Tristan because despite everything, she still loves him and has not given up yet on their relationship. Due to Tristan’s busy NBA schedule and work commitments during Thanksgiving week, he is stuck in Cleveland. So Khloe has agreed to sacrifice going home to California to be with the rest of her family. That way, at least Tristan, she and True can all be together. She is thankful for the baby they made together and wants to celebrate True’s first holidays together even though Khloe still really misses being surrounded by the rest of her family, too,” an insider told the outlet.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may even be planning to have a second child together. Sources tell the site that the reality star wants to have more children in the future, but still has some serious doubts about her future with her baby daddy.

However, the insider reveals that Khloe and Tristan have been having lots of long talks, and after spending an “extremely traumatic week” together everything has “changed.”

It seems that perhaps Kardashian and Thompson could be getting back on track in their relationship, and spending the Thanksgiving holiday together with their baby daughter, True, could be just what they need to help get their relationship over the hump and moving forward yet again.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.