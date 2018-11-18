Gabrielle Union Reveals Some Of Her Baby’s Nicknames In Adorable New Instagram Photo

Gabrielle Union’s baby might be a newborn but she’s already got tons of nicknames. The happy new mom revealed them in an adorable Instagram post in which she’s cradling her daughter whose full name is Kaavia James Wade

“She has 102 nicknames including but not limited to Kaav, Kaavi, Kaavi Baby, Kaavi J, Jamie, KJ, Nugget, Nug, Pooters,” Union revealed in the caption of the photo.

She went on to add that “James” is a reference to her godfather and Uncle, James Francis Glass. Union’s last name is also her daughter’s middle name because the actress wanted to make sure that she was represented in her first child’s name.

“I’ve waited this long so fo sho I was gonna get in there,” she continued.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Union’s daughter was born via a surrogate on November 7.

“We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days,” she wrote in the caption of the announcement photo on Instagram. “Welcome to the party sweet girl!”

Union had previously been very frank about her struggles with infertility. In her memoir, We’re Going To Need More Wine, the Being Mary Jane actress revealed that she had eight or nine miscarriages.

“For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant,” she wrote, as reported by Glamour Magazine.

After unsuccessful attempts to get pregnant, she was diagnosed with a condition called adenomyosis, which causes an overgrowth of endometrial tissue and leads to infertility.

At the BlogHer conference earlier this year, Union also disclosed that before her diagnosis, people told her she couldn’t have children because she had waited too long and focused on having a successful career instead.

“The gag is I had it (adenomyosis) in my early 20s,” she said.

A number of female celebrities have recently turned to surrogacy as a means of having children. After two difficult pregnancies, Kim Kardashian chose to use one so that she could have her youngest daughter, Chicago West. And as the Inquisitr recently reported, Jessica Chastain chose to use a surrogate to give birth to her first child, a daughter who is now 4-months-old.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have been married for four years. Kaavia James’ birth means that she’s the star basketball player’s fourth child. He has three older sons from previous relationships.