NBA Rumors: Sacramento Kings Could Fire Dave Joerger As Head Coach, Reports ‘Yahoo Sports’

Despite not having a legitimate superstar on their roster, the Sacramento Kings are surprisingly performing well in the 2018-19 NBA season. So far, they are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans in the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference with an 8-7 record. Kings Head Coach Dave Joerger has done a good job in his second year in Sacramento, especially with how he efficiently uses a combination of young players and veterans.

However, the Kings’ management doesn’t seem to be pleased with what Coach Dave Joerger is currently doing with the team. While Joerger is aiming to win as many games as possible, the Kings’ management reportedly wants him to give more priority to the development on their young players. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Joerger’s decision to give Marvin Bagley III, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, limited playing time may cost him his job as the Kings head coach.

“There appears to be a substantial disconnect between the Sacramento Kings’ front office and head coach Dave Joerger pertaining to the franchise’s priorities and direction, sources told Yahoo Sports. It’s win now vs. development for the future. Joerger’s handling of 2018 No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III could eventually lead to the coach’s dismissal, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Sources said the franchise is growing frustrated with how Joerger is distributing minutes and assigning roles to the team’s young prospects.”

Instead of using Marvin Bagley III as their starting power forward, Kings Head Coach Dave Joerger chose to rely on Nemanja Bjelica, whom they signed to a three-year, $20.4 million contract in the recent free agency. Despite coming off the bench in his first 15 games in the league, Bagley III has been posting impressive statistics, averaging 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks on 49.2 percent shooting from the field, and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc.

However, the Kings reportedly want Joerger to give the rookie power forward more playing time in order to speed up his development into a legitimate NBA superstar in the league. Haynes revealed that there is a growing frustration from some of the Kings’ young players over their inconsistent roles and Joerger’s lack of communication about their future and limited minutes. Aside from Marvin Bagley III, the Kings also urged Joerger to give Skal Labissiere, the No. 28 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, and Harry Giles, the No. 20 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, meaningful minutes. Labissiere is currently averaging a career-low 5.6 minutes, while Giles has only played 10 minutes per game.

As of now, it remains unknown if Dave Joerger will finish the 2018-19 NBA season as the Kings head coach. Expect more rumors to circulate as the season goes on.