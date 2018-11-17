Watch Serbia Vs. Montenegro UEFA Nations League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

In a battle of the Balkans, Serbia and neighboring Montenegro go head to head for supremacy in Group C4 of the UEFA Nations League, and possible promotion.

In a battle of the Balkans, UEFA Nations League Group C4-leading Serbia take on neighboring Montenegro, after cruising to a 2-0 win in the first Nations League meeting of the neighbors from the former Yugoslavia, per Reuters, which was also the first time the two countries had met on the pitch since Montenegro voted for its independence from its post-Yugoslav union with Serbia in 2006. Now the second such showdown will take place on Serbian turf, in a game that will live stream from Belgrade.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serbia vs. Montenegro UEFA Nations League Group C4 match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Central European Time at 55,000-seat Rajko Mitic Stadium, also known as Red Star Stadium, in Belgrade, Serbia, on Saturday, November 17. In Montenegro, the game also starts 3 p.m. in the same time zone, while in the United Kingdom and Ireland the game gets underway at 2 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Saturday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, 6 a.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream may be accessed starting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, the 24-year-old striker who plays with Fulham on the English Premier League, hit both goals for Serbia in the earlier match, on October 12, giving him four goals in four UEFA Nations League matches, and 10 in his last 10 international games for Serbia, according to the Mr. Fixit Tips site.

Serbia has not failed to find the back of the net in a home match since October of 2014, according to Futaa.com, and a win over underdog Montenegro will win the Serbs promotion to the UEFA Nations League “B” division with a game to spare on their group schedule.

Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic (R) has tallied four goals in the UEFA Nations League so far. Srdjan Stevanovic / Getty Images

ESPN3, the free, online-only network of sports giant ESPN, will carry a live stream of the Serbia vs. Montenegro UEFA Nations League match from Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia. The match may also be streamed on mobile and set-top devices with ESPN3 by downloading the WatchESPN app. ESPN3 is free to subscribers of almost any major internet service provider and dozens of smaller ISPs.

Another way to watch the Serbia vs. Montenegro UEFA Nations League Group C4 showdown live stream online from Belgrade, Serbia, is to access the streaming video provided by Univision Now or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Serbia vs. Montenegro showdown streaming live on their TV sets. Univision Now will require login credentials from a cable or satellite TV subscription.

There is also a way to watch the Nations League game stream live for free without a login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package that carries the Univision stream, such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial — and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Group C4 game live stream for free.

In Montenegro and in Serbia, SportKlub 1 will carry the game. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the game will be broadcast by Sky Sports, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the UK and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the Nations League showdown. Throughout much of Africa, the South Africa-based network Super Sport will offer the live stream.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of the Serbia vs. Montenegro UEFA Nations League Group C4 match, see LiveSoccerTV.