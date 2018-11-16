Watch Toronto Raptors Vs Boston Celtics Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch NBA East Clash Online

The Boston Celtics look to build some momentum at home when they face the East-leading Toronto Raptors, who have won 12 other first 15 games.

The 7-6 Boston Celtics got just what they needed after an arduous western road trip that saw them drop four of their five games, per Basketball Reference, when they returned to Boston for just their fifth home contest of the season, cruising to a win over the Chicago Bulls. On Friday, however, the Celtics will have a tougher task if they want to keep their momentum going, when they face the NBA East-leading Toronto Raptors in a game that will live stream from TD Garden.

The Raptors come in at 12-3, having swept all four games of a western swing earlier this month, including a comprehensive 121-107 win in Los Angeles over LeBron James and the Lakers, per Basketball Reference, a game in which the Toronto defense held James to just 18 points.

“Defense should always be the No. 1 priority for us,” said Raptors six-foot-10 center Serge Ibaka to NBA.com. “Because some nights you may not make shots. Defense is going to help you win some of those close games. So, last night was last night, but we’ve got to learn from that and move on to tonight.”

Nonetheless, Toronto enters the TD Garden on its first losing streak of the season, after dropping consecutive games to the New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons, per Basketball Reference.

Kawhi Leonard leads the 12-3 Toronto Raptors with 24.2 points per game. Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics Eastern Conference early-season showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The NBA matchup gets underway at 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday, November 16. In the United Kingdom, that tipoff time will be midnight GMT on Friday night/Saturday morning, November 17.

Heading into the 2018-2019 season, the Celtics were favored to top the Eastern conference, and in the Sports Illustrated power rankings, they stood second just behind the NBA champion Golden State Warriors. Toronto ranked third, but in the early going it hasn’t worked out that way.

In only the second game of the season, as MassLive recalls, Toronto pulled away down the stretch for a 113-101 victory and a message sent to the team that many experts had already penciled in for its first trip to the NBA Finals since 2010.

Toronto, on the other hand, has never made their way to the NBA Finals, as Basketball Reference notes, and have made it to the Eastern Conference Finals only once, in 2016.

All-star guard Kyrie Irving hopes to lead the Celtics to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. Tim Bradbury / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the crucial Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics NBA Eastern Conference showdown, log in to ESPN3, the online-only network offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is usually free of charge to anyone with internet service provider login credentials, and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the pivotal Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics NBA game with a free live stream but without a cable subscription, is for fans to sign up for a free trial of one of the “over the top” streaming TV packages, such as Sling TV, or YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All of those services require credit card information and will charge subscription fees. But they each offer a seven-day free trial period, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong trial, fans can watch the Raptors vs. Celtics game, only the sixth home game of the Celtics season, live stream for free.

To watch the Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics game live stream in the United Kingdom, the best and only option is NBA League Pass, which carries a monthly, or one-time-annual, subscription fee.