Prince William Took A Boys-Only Sailing Trip, With An All-Female Crew, During His Split From Kate Middleton

Kate was reportedly not amused.

Prince William took a boys-only sailing trip during the period he was allegedly broken up with Kate Middleton — and one of his jokester friends hired an all-female crew, according to Cosmopolitan. Kate was not amused.

As the Inquisitr reported a few months ago, there was a brief period in the early aughts when the two split up — and though they don’t like to talk about it publicly, they haven’t denied their rumored split, either. All relationships have difficulties, and it looked for a while that William and Kate were done in by William’s long army deployments interspersed with unavoidable family commitments. This is to say nothing of the difficulties of being a young couple trying to figure out their respective path and personalities.

Obviously they’ve since made right, what with having gotten married and having produced three children. But for those few months, things were apparently pretty tough for both of them.

Now a new book, The Duchess of Cambridge: How Kate Middleton Became A Future Queen by Jessica Jayne, alleges that the young Prince licked his wounds by going on a boys-only sailing trip. To make matters worse, William’s pal Guy Pelly — whom Middleton reportedly never really liked and who found him a “bad influence” on the future King — reportedly hired an all-female crew to run the ship, according to the Express.

And even though they were broken up — and William’s business should have been, by all rights, William’s business — Kate was not at all pleased. “Fuming” was the word her friends reportedly used. And apparently she chose to drown her sorrows.

“She got quite drunk on white wine and really let her guard down. She was debating whether or not she should text or call him. She said how sad she was and how much she was missing William but she never mentioned it after that.”

She also reportedly packed her bags, ditched her London apartment, and headed back to her family home in Berkshire for the summer.

There remains a lot that’s not known about this trip, such as how long William was gone, who else was with them, and whether or not there was any tomfooloery between William and any members of the crew.

In a larger sense, it’s also not clear how long Kate and William were split up — but by 2007 they were back together for good, and by 2010 William had put a ring on it.

Clearly, Kate was able to look past William’s naughty sailing trip.