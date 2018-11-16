Pete Davidson Walks The Red Carpet By Himself After Ariana Grande Breakup

Pete Davidson hit the red carpet solo for the first time since splitting with his now ex-fiance Ariana Grande last month. The Saturday Night Live actor walked the red carpet at the American Museum of Natural History Gala black-tie benefit in New York City on Thursday evening, according to People.

Davidson wore an embroidered black jacket and black dress shirt to the event and sported the icy blue hair he has been sporting since he broke up with Grande in November. The SNL actor was all smiles with co-stars Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd.

Pete Davidson has had a tough few weeks after facing the fallout from his breakup with Grande and after making a poorly-received joke about a Texas Republican Congressman-elect.

Davidson said that the Navy SEAL looked like a “hitman from a porno movie.” The following blowback forced Davidson to apologize to Crenshaw, who made a surprise appearance on the show.

“In what I’m sure was a huge shock for people who know me, I made a poor choice last week,” Davidson said before Crenshaw came on stage. “I made a joke about Lieutenant Commander Dan Crenshaw, and on behalf of the show and myself, I apologize.”

He continued to poke fun at himself, saying that perhaps the controversy could bring people together.

“If any good came of this, maybe it was for one day, the left and the right finally came together to agree on something: That I’m a d**k.”

Crenshaw came out in front of the cameras to poke fun at Davidson’s appearance, saying that the actor looked like if “the meth from Breaking Bad was a person” and a “troll doll with tapeworm.”

He also said he looked like Martin Short in the film Santa Clause 3.

“One of these people was actually good on SNL,” he quipped.

Davidson and Grande got engaged just a few months after beginning dating. Then, a month after Grande’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller was found dead at the age of 26, the couple announced that they were splitting. Davidson addressed the breakup on an episode of SNL.

“The last thing I will say is I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is it’s nobody’s business, and sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s okay,” he said. “She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”

The actor celebrated his 25th birthday on Friday.